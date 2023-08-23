Mambu appoints Fernando Zandona as permanent CEO

News provided by

Mambu

23 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

Having served as interim CEO since June, Zandona will step up to lead the next phase of the company's growth

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mambu, the leading cloud banking platform, has appointed Fernando Zandona as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

After serving as interim CEO since June - having previously held the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer at Mambu - Fernando will now spearhead the business as it enters its next phase of growth.

Fernando Zandona - Mambu’s new CEO
Fernando is a proven technology and product leader with more than 20 years' experience in various organisations, including Microsoft and Amazon. Before joining Mambu in 2022, he was General Manager of AWS Fargate and Amazon Linux where he was responsible for the success of the company's product strategy and roadmap.

Fritz Oidtmann, Chairman of the Mambu Board, said: "During his time as interim CEO, Fernando has demonstrated deep industry and technical expertise, combined with a natural aptitude for leadership. His in-depth understanding of cloud technology, experience working in customer-centric businesses, and track record of developing high-performance teams focused on innovation are a natural fit with Mambu. We're confident he's the right person to take the business forward on a permanent basis, as we continue to transform the banking industry and help our customers to deliver delightful financial experiences."

As permanent CEO, Fernando will be based at Mambu's head office in Amsterdam and will continue to collaborate closely with Mambu customers and the company's global team to drive forward his vision for the business.

Commenting on his appointment, Zandona said: "I'm truly honoured to take on the role of CEO. At Mambu, we're shaping the future of financial technology and having a lasting impact on the industry. I'm excited to lead the company through this next phase of growth, leveraging our team's expertise and commitment to innovation to deliver real benefits for customers."

Mambu is the leading provider of SaaS cloud banking technology globally. With more than 280 customers, and over 120M end users worldwide, the company remains committed to developing its product offering as it powers the creation of new banks, lenders, and fintechs, and supports existing financial businesses to migrate onto more modern tech stacks. 

About Mambu

Mambu is the world's only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu supports 280 customers in over 65 countries - including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam and Orange Bank. www.mambu.com.

For media enquiries, please contact [email protected].

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192356/Fernando_Zandona_CEO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192357/Mambu_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mambu

