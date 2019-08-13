Mambu Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Accelerating Customers' Time-to-market with its Cloud-based Core Banking Platform

"Mambu's mission-critical core banking platform enables flexibility, excellence in execution, and consistency of performance. It provides support to customers for deployment, configuration and enablement of products, and adds value with product and service enhancements and operational improvements," said Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst. "Mambu's customer-facing team works with clients as "Mambu Specialists" and empowers them to manage the system. These partnerships benefit customers as they are able to leverage Mambu's extensive experience with a diverse range of clients."

Some of Mambu's notable clients include N26, OakNorth, PayU, and Kreditech. Incumbent banks such as ABN AMRO have also partnered with Mambu for their initiatives. Working with such renowned brands enhances Mambu's market recognition. Partnerships with companies that are equally committed to enhancing end-consumer experience has aided the company in building a positive product and brand perception and a loyal customer base. In addition to Europe, Mambu has expanded to North and Latin America, while its presence in Australia and Singapore is helping it expand in Asia-Pacific. Its global presence further adds to the value that Mambu brings to its customers.

Mambu's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering allows all clients to access the same set of services, where the value proposition is clearly defined. Its experience across different companies and regions will help it to leverage trends to drive future growth. Mambu develops a thorough understanding of client needs and objectives so it can deliver valuable, best-fit solutions. "With more companies moving to the cloud and opting for cloud-based core banking SaaS solutions, Mambu's sophisticated platform and experience will drive strong growth in the future," noted Sathe.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognises the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Mambu

Mambu was created in 2010 in Europe with the vision to enable access to modern financial services for all. We make this possible by providing a modern cloud-native banking platform that not only competes with core products from traditional players, but changes the market through our composable banking approach. We're bringing SaaS to banking at a time when it's needed the most. Our clients range from top tier banks like ABN AMRO and Santander, to leading venture-backed fintechs like N26 and OakNorth to telcos like Globe Telecom. We enable them to build a modern banking or lending offering, in the cloud, by composing a best-for-purpose solution for their needs which is an order of magnitude more agile and cost-effective than the legacy approach to core banking. As a result, we're taking on the $250B market of banking technology worldwide. We're currently a team of over 200 people spread between our main offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, London, Iași (Romania) and Miami servicing over 130 clients with over 14M end users in over 45 countries. We've raised over €42M to date with the latest round led by Bessemer Venture Capital in SF. For more information, please visit our website or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan