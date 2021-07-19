Mamma Mia! UNCRUSTABLES® Brings Joy to Lunchboxes with New Uncured Pepperoni Bites and Uncured Pepperoni Roll-Ups

UNCRUSTABLES ® Uncured Pepperoni Bites: Tasty bread bites made with marinara sauce, natural* uncured pepperoni and mozzarella cheese come together in these delicious bites. Simply microwave to heat and eat — each pouch of two bites takes less than 60 seconds to heat. Quick, convenient and easy to take on-the-go!

Tasty bread bites made with marinara sauce, natural* uncured pepperoni and mozzarella cheese come together in these delicious bites. Simply microwave to heat and eat — each pouch of two bites takes less than 60 seconds to heat. Quick, convenient and easy to take on-the-go! UNCRUSTABLES® Uncured Pepperoni Roll-Ups: Flavorful flatbread roll-ups are made with natural* uncured* pepperoni and 100% real provolone and Neufchâtel cheeses with seasoning. With such minimal prep and no mess, they are a great on-the-go snack option—just thaw and eat!

*Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients.

The Uncured Pepperoni Bites and Uncured Pepperoni Roll-Ups are baked with bread and flatbread made from scratch, so when they heat up and/or thaw you can enjoy soft, delicious goodness in every bite. Thanks to the easy prep, they're a snacking solution for even the busiest of parents.

"Snack time can be stressful – especially if you have a child that's a picky eater. At UNCRUSTABLES®, we believe that every kid deserves a tasty treat that's easy to enjoy and made with quality ingredients," said Hilary Rossi, Brand Manager. "Inspired by the unforgettable experience of Italian cuisine, UNCRUSTABLES® Uncured Pepperoni Bites and Uncured Pepperoni Roll-Ups provide parents and kids alike with snack solutions that are packed with flavor and downright delicious!"

The UNCRUSTABLES® Pepperoni family joins the fan-favorite UNCRUSTABLES® lineup of delicious flavors, including Chocolate Flavored Hazelnut Spread Sandwiches, Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Sandwiches, Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jelly Sandwiches, Peanut Butter and Honey Sandwiches, Turkey and Colby Jack Cheese Sandwich Roll-ups, Uncured Ham and Cheddar Cheese Sandwich Roll-ups, Taco Bites and BBQ Chicken Bites. To learn more, visit UNCRUSTABLES® (smuckersuncrustables.com).

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® UNCRUSTABLES® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.

Related Links

http://www.jmsmucker.com

