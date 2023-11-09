Mammalian Cell Line Type Dominates the Global Biologics CDMO Market, Expected to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2028, Spurring Impressive Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market witnessed remarkable growth, reaching a value of nearly $13.4 billion in 2022. A new report reveals that this market is set to skyrocket with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3%, ultimately reaching an impressive $27 billion by the close of 2028.

Several factors are propelling this exponential growth, including increased Research and Development (R&D) activities, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surging demand for biologics, an aging population, continuous investments in healthcare infrastructure, and a steady influx of innovative products.

In particular, the North American Biologics CDMO market is poised for a substantial boost, with projections indicating a growth from $6.6 billion in 2023 to $12.4 billion by the end of 2028, driven by a robust CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Similarly, the Asia-Pacific Biologics CDMO market is anticipated to surge from $3.1 billion in 2023 to $5.9 billion by 2028, displaying an impressive CAGR of 13.7% during the same forecast period.

This comprehensive report, titled "Global Biologics CDMO Market Report 2020-2028," provides insights into the market's dynamics, offering a detailed segmentation based on product type, cell line type, and geographic region. Key product categories encompass biologics and biosimilars.

Notably, Biologics CDMO companies are collaborating closely with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to facilitate drug development. An example includes ChimeronBio's manufacturing agreement with FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) to expand its oncology portfolio.

The report further categorizes the global market for Biologics CDMO by cell line type, including mammalian, microbial, and other modalities. The mammalian segment is projected to grow from $8.7 billion in 2022 to $18.2 billion by 2028, boasting a CAGR of 12.9% over this period.

Companies Mentioned

Abbvie Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing

Agc Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim Bioxcellence

Binex Co. Ltd.

Biovian Oy

Bora Pharmaceutical Cdmo

Catalent Inc.

Cytovance Biologics

Emergent Bioservices

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Icon PLC

Jrs Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

Kemwell

Lonza Group

Lotte Biologics

Parexel International Corp.

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Samsung Biologics

Sandoz International GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Xdc

Key highlights of the report include:

An in-depth overview and industry analysis of the global Biologics CDMO market

Analysis of global market trends, historical market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of CAGRs through 2028

Market size estimations and revenue forecasts for the Biologics CDMO market in USD million values, with corresponding market share analysis based on product type, cell line type, and geographic region

Comprehensive insights into market growth drivers, opportunities, challenges, prospects, technologies, regulatory scenarios, and macroeconomic variables' impact on the Biologics CDMO market

Discussion of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) developments in the global CDMO services market, highlighting ESG importance, consumer attitudes, risks and opportunities, and ESG practices

Identification of pharmaceutical companies recognized as industry leaders, along with their technological strategies for market dominance

Market outlook and opportunity assessment of industry structure for Biologics CDMO services, evaluation of ongoing clinical trials, and R&D activities estimating current and future market demand

Insights into growth development strategies of key market players, competitive landscape, and company share analysis

Company profiles of major industry players, including Lonza Group, WuXi Biologics, Samsung Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Catalent Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Benefits of Biologics CDMOs

Expertise

Equipment and Manufacturing Facilities

Scalability

Benefits of Outsourcing

Drawbacks to Outsourcing

Contract Manufacturing

Types of Contract Manufacturers

Evolution of Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Outsourcing

Criteria for Evaluating a Contract Manufacturer

Core Capabilities of CMOs

Core Functional Areas Requiring Constant Attention

Criteria for Selecting an Outsourcing Partner

Top Sources of Dissatisfaction

Challenges in Contract Manufacturing

Services Offered by CMOs

Contract Research

Selecting a CRO

Services Offered by CROs

Checklist for Selecting a CRO

Benefits of Using a CRO

Client/CRO Relationship

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Increasing Demand for Biologics

Rising Use of CDMOs

Increasing Elderly Population

Market Restraints

Biologic Product Costs and Price Controls

Capacity Constraints

Manufacturing Costs

Market Opportunities

Co-development of Biosimilars

Chapter 5 Global Market for Biologics CDMOs by Product Type

Introduction

Biologics

Biosimilars

Biologics

Biosimilars

Chapter 6 Global Market for Biologics CDMOs by Cell-Line Type

Mammalian

Microbial (Non-mammalian)

Other Modalities

Chapter 7 Global Market for Biologics CDMOs by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Biologics CDMOs: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in Biologics CDMO Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

Attitudes toward ESG

Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Toyobo and ESG

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Big Data, AI and ML

Single-use Technology

Process Analytical Technology (PAT)

Chapter 10 Regulatory Landscape

Regulation of Biologics Services

FDA Regulations

European Regulations

Impact of FDA Regulations

The Declaration of Helsinki

CDISC Standards

Chapter 11 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Recent News

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence



Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix

