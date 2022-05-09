Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market to Register 9.0% CAGR, Surpassing US$ 12,712 Mn by 2030 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Major companies operating in the global market include: Thermofisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Lonza, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad, Qiagen, Takara Bio, HiMedia Laboratories., Mirus, Sino Biological, Inc.

NEWARK, Del., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global mammalian transient protein market revenues are projected to surpass US$ 641.0 Mn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 9.0% CAGR during the assessment period according to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report also states that innovations in automation and recombinant proteins will support market developments, however, prohibitive costs and the complexity to maintain media purity remain challenges.

Key Takeaways on Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market

The size of the mammalian transient protein expression market is estimated to reach approximately US$ 540 Mn by the end of 2020, with antibody and therapeutic protein production applications being the primary factors driving growth in the industry.

by the end of 2020, with antibody and therapeutic protein production applications being the primary factors driving growth in the industry. Biopharmaceutical companies will remain prominent end-users of mammalian transient protein expression, while CROs are also likely to reflect steady growth on the back of biologics and drug development endeavours.

Chinese hamster ovary cells in terms of cell lines reflect relatively higher demand, owing to applications in academic and research uses, accounting for ~70% of market share by 2030.

North America followed by Europe are leading markets for mammalian transient protein expression, access to cutting edge healthcare technologies, and the presence of leading market players.

Covid-19 Impact on Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market

The Impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the mammalian transient protein expression market has largely been negative. Strict lockdown and social distancing regulations have resulted in delayed projects in research and biomedicine applications.

Also, market players have witnessed lower sales and revenue during the crisis period arising from supply chain disruptions, and a shortage of adequate manpower. On the other hand, the potential for applications in vaccine development is likely to provide opportunities for short-term growth, moderately mitigating loss during this period.

Leading Companies Profiled in Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market are

Thermofisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Lonza

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad

Qiagen

Takara Bio

HiMedia Laboratories.

Mirus

Sino Biological, Inc.

Who is Winning?

In its latest report, Future Market Insights has provided details on key business strategies that are gaining importance in the mammalian transient protein expression market. Market leaders in the industry have been pushing for the expansion of their portfolios with offerings associated with antibody development and gene coding. Also, strategic collaborations are gaining ground in the sector.

Merck KgaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies Inc., Lonza, Mirus Bio Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Qiagen N.V., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., are some of the key companies operating in the mammalian transient protein expression market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Industry Research

By Product:

Instruments

Expression Vector

Reagents & Consumables

Cell Lines

Chinese Hamster Ovary Cells (CHO)



Human embryonic kidney 293 (HEK 293) cells



Others

By Application:

Bio-productio

Antibody Production



Therapeutic protein production

Functional Cell-Based Assays

Academic Research

Others

By End-User:

Contract Research Organization

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA).

SOURCE Future Market Insights