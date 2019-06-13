Mammography Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the mammography market include the growing prevalence of breast cancer, technological advancements in the field of breast imaging, and investment from various organizations in breast cancer screening campaigns.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5778465/?utm_source=PRN



The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports breast cancer to be one of the most common cancers among women, irrespective of race or ethnicity. It is also the third most common cause of death from cancer among American Indian/Alaska Native women. According to the estimates of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), 246,660 new cases and 40,450 deaths were registered due to breast cancer in 2016. As the global population is aging, a large number of women are expected to move into the 60 and above age category. Women, aged 60 years and above, account for almost 78% of all breast cancer-related deaths. High-incidence and mortality rates for breast cancer in this age group represent a huge unmet need for breast cancer diagnostics. As the number of incident and mortality cases are increasing, demand for mammography is also expected to increase. This remains a major driver for the mammography market and is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, mammography refers to a standard diagnostic and screening technique that is used to screen breast tissues to check the presence of a malignant tumor. The process involves usage of low-energy X-rays for early detection of breast cancer. On the basis of the technology used, the mammography market can be classified as film-screen or digital. The market is further segmented by product type, end user, and geography.



Key Market Trends

Digital Mammography Segment, by Product Type, is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period



Digital mammography is a specialized and advanced form of mammography that uses digital receptors and computers instead of X-ray films to examine breast tissue for the presence of tumors. So far, conventional screen-film mammography (SFM) with high-spatial resolution has been the preferred choice for screening programs in most countries. However, with the advent of digital mammography, an increasing number of countries are experiencing shifts toward these newer systems, due to their superior depiction of low-contrast objects, wider dynamic change, and improved diagnostic quality of images, especially when examining denser breasts. They also come with an added advantage of soft-copy image displays and soft-copy reading, which can be easily transferred. Mammography screening in various countries, such as in the United Kingdom, is now digital, which offers greater precision, better quality, and higher efficiency. Thus, digital mammography is becoming the preferred choice of screening, even though the cost of the new technology is six times higher than the conventional systems. Radiation exposure is significantly lower as compared to analog systems. Full-field digital mammography is the most common form of digital mammography employed. It offers the potential for significant advances in breast cancer diagnosis, including lower radiation dosages, reduced breast compression pressure, and improved detection. All these advantages aid in the growth of the market over the forecast period.



North America Accounts for the Largest Share in the Global Market



North America is found to hold a major share for the mammography market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The rising prevalence of breast cancer and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure in the region are expected to drive the overall growth of the market over the forecast period. As per the estimates of Breastcancer.org, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States in 2019. Furthermore, there is a rise in funding activity for research in breast cancer. For instance, according to the NCI budget fact book, breast cancer received funding of USD 545.1 million in 2017. In the United States, the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is the organization that provides breast cancer education and free mammograms to women in need. This organization conducts various programs, such as National Mammography Program, Beyond The Shock, Patient Navigation, and Breast Health Awareness. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer and awareness among the population, the market is expected to experience growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The mammography market is a consolidated one, owing to the presence of a few major players in the market. The major market players are focusing on technological advancements and reducing the side effects of the procedures. Some of the major players in the market are Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens Healthineers.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5778465/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

