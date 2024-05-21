Mammography Market size is set to grow by USD 1.41 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing focus on early detection, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mammography market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.41 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.34% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mammography Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Hospitals and Diagnostic centers), Type (3D, 2D, and Analog), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Analogic Corp., BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Dilon Technologies Inc., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., General Medical Merate Spa, GENORAY Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., IMS Giotto S.p.A., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Metaltronica Spa, PerkinElmer Inc, Planmed Oy, Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group., and NP JSC AmicoA

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The rising utilization of portable breast cancer screening devices stems from the growing emphasis on early detection. Early detection significantly impacts breast cancer treatment and diminishes mortality rates. Portable mammography units facilitate screening in remote or underserved regions and patients' homes, broadening screening program accessibility.

Technological advancements yield compact, lightweight, and high-quality imaging portable mammography devices. Their user-friendliness allows screening in unconventional settings, fostering community health campaigns and mobile clinics. On-site screenings enhance patient convenience and expedite diagnoses, enabling prompt interventions and treatments for abnormalities.

This immediacy proves crucial for timely follow-ups, enhancing screening and treatment efficacy. Metaltronica, a prominent vendor in the global mammography market, supplies a mobile mammography unit for Australia's ROSA Project. This advanced medical vehicle supports radiological and senological units, ensuring top-tier screening and diagnostics. Such factors are poised to fuel growth in the global mammography market.

Market Challenges

Advancements like added features in mammography devices have hiked their costs. Integrating AI and automation in breast cancer imaging tools raised equipment prices, making examinations pricier for patients. Hospitals and clinics face recurring expenses for maintaining these units, upping overall ownership costs.

Small medical centers and clinics find it hard to get and keep such devices due to high initial, operational, and recurring expenses. For instance, in 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V.'s MicroDose L50 cost about $17,500 . In India , mammography tests for patients range from $20 - $25 , while digital ones can hit $100 .

. In , mammography tests for patients range from - , while digital ones can hit . Such costs are burdensome for developing nations like India , where per capita income in 2023 was about $1,188 , less than in the UK or US. These factors will hamper global mammography market growth.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Diagnostic centers Type 2.1 3D

2.2 2D

2.3 Analog Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals- The hospitals sector is set to witness significant market share growth in the upcoming period. As primary healthcare providers, hospitals play a vital role in addressing breast cancer, offering a broad array of services, including mammography for early detection. Global increases in breast cancer cases are driving demand for advanced mammography technologies and services within hospital settings.

Valued at USD 841.68 million in 2018, the hospitals segment is set to expand further. Government initiatives and awareness campaigns focusing on early screening and diagnostics contribute to this growth. Additionally, the integration of AI in breast cancer screening enhances diagnostic accuracy.

Hospitals have adapted to the pandemic by implementing safety measures and embracing telehealth for consultations, further supporting market expansion. Adoption of AI-based imaging solutions aids radiologists in detecting abnormalities with precision. These factors collectively contribute to the growth trajectory of the hospitals segment in the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The American Cancer Society collaborates with healthcare organizations to support breast cancer patients, particularly focusing on Japanese females through the Pink Ribbon Campaign. Advances in medical technology, such as AI-driven mammography, benefit from disposable incomes and skilled healthcare professionals. Mammography technology includes 2-D, 3-D, and combination systems, with digital and analog options available.

End-users range from specialty clinics to research institutes like BreastScreen Australia. The U.S. mammography market, according to Lancet Oncology, witnesses AI technologies like Transpara and Fusion AI serving the geriatric population. Companies like ScreenPoint Medical and 3D systems offer digital mammography and breast tomosynthesis solutions.

Regional opportunities in Goa, supported by Parkside Hospital, stimulate technology insights and clinical trials for early detection. Radiology centers, breast imaging specialists, and cancer screening programs, along with patient advocacy groups, facilitate access and awareness, advancing breast cancer care globally.

Market Research Overview

The American Cancer Society collaborates with healthcare organizations to aid breast cancer patients. They partner with the Kao Group for the Pink Ribbon Campaign targeting Japanese females. This initiative aims to increase healthcare expenditure on medical technology for better diagnosis. With rising disposable incomes, there's a focus on computer programming in medical image interpretation.

Artificial intelligence enhances mammography types, including screening and diagnostic mammography. Skilled healthcare professionals integrate 2-D and 3-D technology into mammography for precise detection. This synergy between organizations and technology advances breast cancer detection, ensuring better outcomes for patients.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers

Type

3D



2D



Analog

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio