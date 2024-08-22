Mammolink Launches 5th Mobile Mammography Bus Powered by RamSoft® Cloud-Based PACS

"We started Mammolink to reimagine women's health and to make getting regular mammograms much more accessible and convenient", says Dr. Ryan Polselli, Co-Founder of Mammolink and Radiologist. "The other part of the equation is guaranteeing turnaround times of 24 hours or less because waiting for your results is extremely stressful. Using RamSoft's cloud-based software solutions allows us to meet our service standard".

"We perform our 3D mammograms in our specialized buses that move daily to different locations across Florida", says Miranda Polselli, co-founder of Mammolink and Chief Operating Officer. "We quickly upload large 3D data sets from the busses knowing the data is safe and secure. We then read the images and provide reports and updates within 24 hours. This complex functionality is delivered by RamSoft and is helping us scale our business".

"We really value working with Mammolink and appreciate that they have trusted us to help them scale their mobile imaging operations," stated Vijay Ramanathan, CEO and co-founder of RamSoft. "We pride ourselves on our flexible software and modular design so that radiologists and imaging centers use the tools they need and can expand their infrastructure and grow profitably. ."

About RamSoft®

RamSoft is a global provider of innovative cloud-based radiology software solutions for imaging centers, radiology departments, and teleradiology providers. PowerServer™, utilized by over 500 sites and thousands of customers worldwide, offers a flexible, scalable design enabling imaging operations of all sizes to leverage comprehensive cloud-based RIS (Radiology Information System)/PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) capabilities. RamSoft's latest offering, OmegaAI®, is a cloud-native AI-driven platform delivering rapid, secure, and robust RIS and PACS capabilities that are completely zero footprint, powered by Microsoft Azure. Additionally, Blume™ - Patient Portal allows patients to access, store and share their diagnostic imaging studies with referring physicians, family members and for personal record.

About Mammolink

MammoLink® is improving breast cancer screening by changing the relationship between doctors, radiologists, and patients to make mammograms more accessible. Operating 5 state-of-the-art mobile mammography buses, Mammolink provides accessible 3D mammography to women across Florida with guaranteed results provided within 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.3DMobilemammography.com.

SOURCE RamSoft Inc.