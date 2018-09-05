Mammoth Distribution Unveils New Brand Partnerships

MAMMOTH, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis vape supplier Mammoth Distribution has announced two new brand partnerships as the company strives to lead the California market in premium vape products. Mammoth is building a brand portfolio designed to appeal to a wide range of cannabis users.

"Our goal is to forge brand partnerships that cannabis users and retailers will covet," said Nik Patel, Chief Operating Officer of Mammoth Distribution. "We want our brands to really connect with the market, so we've carefully chosen products that will resonate with people in distinct ways. We want to be the experts in retail distribution, delivery and supply."

Ash & Ember is a cannabis line designed for inner healing and spiritual empowerment that appeals to yogis, those who meditate, and anyone looking for a deep spiritual connection. The three Ash & Ember strains are selected for their unique creative and euphoric attributes with blends concocted to preserve the flower's natural effects and taste profiles. Strains include Fire Dance, a sativa with a heavenly blend of pine, citrus and musk; Sacred Sunset, an earthy hybrid with sweet and citrus tones to wind down the day; and Purple Moon, a fruity indica for deep relaxation during calming movements such as yoga. Available at select California dispensaries; visit https://www.aevapes.com for details.

"We seek out those brands that are created for the unique needs and occasions of today's California cannabis consumer," said Hannah Davis, Chief Marketing Officer for Mammoth. "There's a newer breed of cannabis user who wants their experience to be more than just a high; they are looking for brands that fit their specific lifestyle."

Give is a cannabis vape brand that gives back. The brand donates a portion of sales to a different charity each quarter. The current beneficiary is Veterans Cannabis Group (VCG), a California-based nonprofit collective and advocacy group of Veterans for Veterans who use medical cannabis. Besides providing education, safe access, information on VA resources and benefits, the VCG provides veterans with employment opportunities in the cannabis industry. In strengthening relationships between veteran communities and their local cannabis businesses, the VCG aims to curtail the current epidemic of veteran suicide in America by easing their pain and anguish with cannabis use.

Give focuses on high quality strains carefully selected for their positive vibes and full taste profiles to keep smokers connected with those around them. Those include Act, a super lemon haze that produces a light euphoria; Reflect, which yields Gorilla Glue's pungent earthy and piney aroma to deliver heavy euphoria; and Share, an OG Kush that puts you in a state of happy gratitude. Available at select California dispensaries; visit https://www.givevapes.com/ for details.

About Mammoth Distribution



Mammoth Distribution, established in 2017 and headquartered in Mammoth, California, is the premier vape supply company in California. Mammoth carries vape brands that are developed for the unique needs and occasions of today's California cannabis consumer. The company aims to be the largest and most professional cannabis distribution company providing vape products with a focus on safety, quality, and potency. Mammoth's distribution network spans the state of California and strives to provide the fastest, most consistent service to its retail partners to help build profitability and expertise for their vape selection. Mammoth.org

Media Contact:



Beth Graham



Public Relations



(904) 214-6769



200988@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mammoth Distribution

Related Links

https://www.mammoth.org/

