Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Overview for the First Quarter 2023:

Total revenue was $116.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 87% compared to $62.3 million for the same quarter of 2022 and an increase of 13% compared to $102.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $14.8 million, or a $0.32 loss per share, for the same quarter of 2022 and net income of $4.8 million, or $0.10 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $30.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 230% compared to $9.3 million for the same quarter of 2022 and an increase of 27% compared to $24.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "Our first quarter performance was in line with our expectations, contributing to significant year-over-year growth in revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA. Our talented and hard-working teams throughout the organization continue to manage through a challenging economic environment for our customers, especially related to supply chain constraints that persist in many of our business segments. Our Well Completion Services division generated strong growth in the quarter, however, the oil field services markets that we serve are now being negatively impacted by lower commodity prices, in particular natural gas prices, which are restricting utilization of our well completion services and capacity growth. Natural gas prices have been cut nearly in half since the end of 2022, which is resulting in a reduction in completions activity across the industry, particularly in the northeast where we have a concentration of frac fleets. While we remain bullish long-term on natural gas, in the near-term, the lower commodity prices are reducing activity and leading to more calendar white space, which we expect is likely to reduce near-term utilization in our well completion segment as we adjust to market conditions. As we continue to work with our customers to keep as many fleets active as we can, we are also utilizing our extensive experience to manage our assets and the variable costs in this segment as we adjust to market conditions. We now plan to significantly reduce our capital expenditures for the year to approximately $24 million."

Commenting further, Straehla said, "In our Infrastructure Services division, we experienced strong year-over-year revenue and profitability growth due to operational improvements, team performance and higher utilization of crews and equipment. The bidding and pricing environment for infrastructure services throughout our footprint continue to be robust, with added opportunities expected from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). This business segment, that has grown organically, we believe will be a key growth driver for Mammoth over the long term and I'm pleased with its continual progress. In addition, the sand business also grew in the quarter compared to last year, and we are pleased with our team's performance. Mammoth has a diverse portfolio of assets and businesses across several dynamic market segments that we believe possess an ability to adapt quickly to evolving market conditions. Our experienced team remains focused on managing this portfolio efficiently and effectively to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $67.3 million on 2,018 stages for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $23.9 million on 699 stages for the same quarter of 2022 and $51.4 million on 1,837 stages for the fourth quarter of 2022. On average, 3.6 of the Company's fleets were active for the first quarter of 2023 compared to an average utilization of 1.6 fleets during the same quarter of 2022 and 3.4 fleets during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $28.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $23.0 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $29.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Average crew count was 88 crews during the first quarter of 2023 compared to 85 crews during the same quarter of 2022 and 93 crews during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $9.2 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company sold approximately 391,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $31.02 per ton compared to sales of approximately 329,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $21.44 per ton during the same quarter of 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2022, sales were approximately 366,000 tons of sand at an average price of $29.80 per ton.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $2.9 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in drilling services revenue is primarily attributable to decreased utilization for our directional drilling business.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4.7 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $6.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue is primarily due to improved utilization for our equipment rental and remote accommodations businesses.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $8.7 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2022 Cash expenses:









Compensation and benefits $ 4,277

$ 2,983

$ 3,932 Professional services 1,929

3,637

3,434 Other(a) 1,911

1,906

1,885 Total cash SG&A expense 8,117

8,526

9,251 Non-cash expenses:









Bad debt (recoveries) provision (381)

(99)

3,501 Stock based compensation 647

241

241 Total non-cash SG&A expense 266

142

3,742 Total SG&A expense $ 8,383

$ 8,668

$ 12,993

a. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 7% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 14% for the same quarter of 2022 and 13% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, Mammoth had cash on hand of $11.7 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $84.6 million and $17.4 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $6.4 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10.0 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity. As of March 31, 2023, Mammoth had total liquidity of $29.1 million.

As of April 26, 2023, Mammoth had cash on hand of $9.5 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $76.0 million. As of April 26, 2023, the Company had $26.0 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $6.4 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10.0 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2022 Well completion services(a) $ 5,772

$ 801

$ 3,374 Infrastructure services(b) 203

398

62 Natural sand proppant services(c) —

—

54 Drilling services(d) —

2

55 Other(e) —

60

120 Eliminations 61

(79)

(26) Total capital expenditures $ 6,036

$ 1,182

$ 3,639

a. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented. b. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented. c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. d. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. e. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss its first quarter financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected].

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,727

$ 17,282 Accounts receivable, net

475,582

456,465 Receivables from related parties, net

115

223 Inventories

10,230

8,883 Prepaid expenses

10,056

13,219 Other current assets

581

620 Total current assets

508,291

496,692









Property, plant and equipment, net

132,529

138,066 Sand reserves

61,830

61,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,907

10,656 Intangible assets, net

1,587

1,782 Goodwill

11,717

11,717 Other non-current assets

3,635

3,935 Total assets

$ 731,496

$ 724,678 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 57,174

$ 47,391 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

38,485

52,297 Current operating lease liability

5,858

5,447 Current portion of long-term debt

84,614

83,520 Income taxes payable

51,588

48,557 Total current liabilities

237,719

237,212









Deferred income tax liabilities

444

471 Long-term operating lease liability

5,772

4,913 Asset retirement obligation

4,017

3,981 Other long-term liabilities

12,846

15,485 Total liabilities

260,798

262,062









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 47,713,342 and 47,312,270

issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

477

473 Additional paid in capital

538,862

539,138 Accumulated deficit

(64,803)

(73,154) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,838)

(3,841) Total equity

470,698

462,616 Total liabilities and equity

$ 731,496

$ 724,678

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 103,637

$ 53,667

$ 88,963 Services revenue - related parties 220

274

110 Product revenue 12,463

8,357

13,836 Total revenue 116,320

62,298

102,909











COST AND EXPENSES









Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and

accretion of $11,762, $15,355 and $11,819, respectively, for the three months

ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2022) 80,977

46,567

67,502 Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion of $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months

ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2022) 31

135

135 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and

accretion of $1,186, $1,792 and $2,014, respectively, for the three months

ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2022) 7,985

7,778

9,226 Selling, general and administrative 8,383

8,668

12,993 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 12,956

17,167

13,786 Gains on disposal of assets, net (361)

(196)

(170) Total cost and expenses 109,971

80,119

103,472 Operating income (loss) 6,349

(17,821)

(563)











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)









Interest expense, net (3,289)

(2,349)

(3,237) Other income, net 8,624

9,041

10,737 Total other income 5,335

6,692

7,500 Income (loss) before income taxes 11,684

(11,129)

6,937 Provision for income taxes 3,333

3,688

2,165 Net income (loss) $ 8,351

$ (14,817)

$ 4,772











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $0, $0 and $0,

respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2022) 3

198

(59) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 8,354

$ (14,619)

$ 4,713











Net income (loss) per share (basic) $ 0.18

$ (0.32)

$ 0.10 Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ 0.17

$ (0.32)

$ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 47,443

46,845

47,312 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 48,002

46,845

47,963

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 8,351

$ (14,817) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Stock based compensation 647

241 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 12,956

17,167 Amortization of debt origination costs 188

186 Bad debt recoveries (381)

(99) Gains on disposal of assets, net (361)

(196) Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole —

(397) Deferred income taxes (27)

3,481 Other 174

535 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (18,643)

(3,898) Receivables from related parties, net 109

(225) Inventories (1,347)

(1,992) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,203

3,404 Accounts payable 8,602

1,041 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (13,262)

(7,013) Income taxes payable 3,031

201 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,240

(2,381)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (6,036)

(1,182) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 330

1,038 Net cash used in investing activities (5,706)

(144)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt 66,700

37,550 Repayments of long-term debt (65,606)

(35,317) Payments on sale-leaseback transaction (1,214)

(868) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (2,044)

(629) Other (919)

— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,083)

736 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (6)

8 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (5,555)

(1,781) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 17,282

9,899 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,727

$ 8,118







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 3,108

$ 1,754 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ (26)

$ 6 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 5,917

$ 1,707

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 67,179 $ 28,280 $ 12,442 $ 1,824 $ 6,595 $ — $ 116,320 Intersegment revenues 121 — 25 1 437 (584) — Total revenue 67,300 28,280 12,467 1,825 7,032 (584) 116,320 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 52,037 22,476 7,860 1,922 4,698 — 88,993 Intersegment cost of revenues 478 11 — 109 (14) (584) — Total cost of revenue 52,515 22,487 7,860 2,031 4,684 (584) 88,993 Selling, general and administrative 2,492 4,211 503 313 864 — 8,383 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,817 3,374 1,187 1,367 2,211 — 12,956 Gains on disposal of assets, net — (127) (16) — (218) — (361) Operating income (loss) 7,476 (1,665) 2,933 (1,886) (509) — 6,349 Interest expense, net 929 1,845 156 160 199 — 3,289 Other (income) expense, net — (8,808) (2) — 186 — (8,624) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 6,547 $ 5,298 $ 2,779 $ (2,046) $ (894) $ — $ 11,684

Three months ended March 31, 2022 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 23,630 $ 23,009 $ 8,347 $ 2,852 $ 4,460 $ — $ 62,298 Intersegment revenues 244 — 832 3 272 (1,351) — Total revenue 23,874 23,009 9,179 2,855 4,732 (1,351) 62,298 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 21,839 18,887 7,788 2,372 3,594 — 54,480 Intersegment cost of revenues 1,031 16 — 160 70 (1,277) — Total cost of revenue 22,870 18,903 7,788 2,532 3,664 (1,277) 54,480 Selling, general and administrative 2,039 4,645 828 292 864 — 8,668 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,444 4,314 1,795 1,680 2,934 — 17,167 Gains on disposal of assets, net (49) (5) (75) — (67) — (196) Operating loss (7,430) (4,848) (1,157) (1,649) (2,663) (74) (17,821) Interest expense, net 371 1,542 162 104 170 — 2,349 Other (income) expense, net — (9,582) (4) — 545 — (9,041) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (7,801) $ 3,192 $ (1,315) $ (1,753) $ (3,378) $ (74) $ (11,129)

Three months ended December 31, 2022 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 51,292 $ 29,559 $ 13,817 $ 2,425 $ 5,816 $ — $ 102,909 Intersegment revenues 147 — 25 — 570 (742) — Total revenue 51,439 29,559 13,842 2,425 6,386 (742) 102,909 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 36,108 24,387 10,081 2,158 4,129 — 76,863 Intersegment cost of revenues 475 23 — 109 133 (740) — Total cost of revenue 36,583 24,410 10,081 2,267 4,262 (740) 76,863 Selling, general and administrative 2,328 5,091 4,397 367 810 — 12,993 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,140 3,675 2,015 1,539 2,417 — 13,786 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net (68) — 1 113 (216) — (170) Operating income (loss) 8,456 (3,617) (2,652) (1,861) (887) (2) (563) Interest expense, net 617 2,046 201 166 207 — 3,237 Other expense (income), net 1 (10,522) (4) — (212) — (10,737) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 7,838 $ 4,859 $ (2,849) $ (2,027) $ (882) $ (2) $ 6,937

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, gains on disposal of assets, net, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2023

2022

2022 Net income (loss) $ 8,351

$ (14,817)

$ 4,772 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 12,956

17,167

13,786 Gains on disposal of assets, net (361)

(196)

(170) Stock based compensation 647

241

241 Interest expense, net 3,289

2,349

3,237 Other income, net (8,624)

(9,041)

(10,737) Provision for income taxes 3,333

3,688

2,165 Interest on trade accounts receivable 11,112

9,862

10,785 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,703

$ 9,253

$ 24,079





Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2023

2022

2022 Net income (loss) $ 6,547

$ (7,801)

$ 7,838 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,817

6,444

4,140 Gains on disposal of assets, net —

(49)

(68) Stock based compensation 291

87

106 Interest expense 929

371

617 Other expense, net —

—

1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,584

$ (948)

$ 12,634





Infrastructure Services



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income: 2023

2022

2022 Net income $ 2,452

$ 125

$ 1,609 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,374

4,314

3,675 Gains on disposal of assets, net (127)

(5)

— Stock based compensation 230

98

88 Interest expense 1,845

1,542

2,046 Other income, net (8,808)

(9,582)

(10,522) Provision for income taxes 2,847

3,067

3,250 Interest on trade accounts receivable 11,112

9,862

10,785 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,925

$ 9,421

$ 10,931





Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2023

2022

2022 Net income (loss) $ 2,779

$ (1,315)

$ (2,849) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 1,187

1,795

2,015 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net (16)

(75)

1 Stock based compensation 77

34

29 Interest expense 156

162

201 Other income, net (2)

(4)

(4) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,181

$ 597

$ (607)





Drilling Services



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss: 2023

2022

2022 Net loss $ (2,046)

$ (1,753)

$ (2,027) Depreciation expense 1,367

1,680

1,539 Losses on disposal of assets, net —

—

113 Stock based compensation 11

5

5 Interest expense 160

104

166 Adjusted EBITDA $ (508)

$ 36

$ (204)





Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2023

2022

2022 Net (loss) income $ (1,381)

$ (3,999)

$ 201 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 2,211

2,934

2,417 Gains on disposal of assets, net (218)

(67)

(216) Stock based compensation 38

17

13 Interest expense, net 199

170

207 Other expense (income), net 186

545

(212) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 486

621

(1,085) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,521

$ 221

$ 1,325

a. Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

