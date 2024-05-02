Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Overview for the First Quarter 2024:

Total revenue was $43.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $116.3 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $52.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $11.8 million, or $0.25 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the same quarter of 2023 and net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.12 loss per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $30.7 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $10.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "Our results were challenged in the first quarter as activity softness persisted into the first few months of 2024, especially in the natural gas basins in which we operate, which negatively impacted our Well Completion Services division and other oilfield services. This softness resulted primarily from lower energy prices, particularly natural gas, that have caused operators to delay completions activity until later in the year, reducing demand for our services. The first quarter also experienced milder weather than historical trends would have indicated, and this resulted in less storm-related work for our Infrastructure Services business. We continue to prudently assess and manage our costs to more accurately reflect the activity levels of our customers, and as a result, we are proactively lowering our 2024 capex guidance to $9 million, representing a $6 million decrease from our prior guidance.

"As we look ahead to the remainder of 2024, we believe that our first quarter results will serve as the low-water mark for the year. We have improved visibility and expect that we will benefit from increased activity levels later this year. We enter the second quarter with an undrawn revolver and cash on the balance sheet, and we believe Mammoth is well positioned to capitalize on near-term opportunities in the market as well as the increased demand that we anticipate in the second half of the year.

"So far this year, PREPA paid an aggregate of $64 million with respect to our accounts receivable, of which we retained $9.6 million and the remaining $54.4 million was paid to SPCP Group to satisfy, in full, Mammoth's and Cobra's obligations under the previously reported financing arrangement with SPCP Group. These payments enhanced our liquidity position and strengthened the Company. However, the amounts paid to date only represent a portion of the outstanding PREPA receivable. Mammoth, through Cobra, is still owed approximately $349 million in principal and associated interest for work that was completed over five years ago." concluded Straehla.

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $8.3 million on 380 stages for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $67.3 million on 2,018 stages for the same quarter of 2023 and $16.1 million on 669 stages for the fourth quarter of 2023. On average, 0.6 of the Company's fleets were active for the first quarter of 2024 compared to an average utilization of 3.6 fleets during the same quarter of 2023 and 0.9 fleets during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $25.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $28.3 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Average crew count was 75 crews during the first quarter of 2024 compared to 88 crews during the same quarter of 2023 and 78 crews during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $12.5 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold approximately 146,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $24.38 per ton compared to sales of approximately 391,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $31.02 per ton during the same quarter of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2023, sales were approximately 104,000 tons of sand at an average price of $23.62 per ton. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized shortfall revenue of approximately $2.0 million.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.4 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in drilling services revenue is primarily attributable to decreased utilization for our directional drilling business.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $7.5 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $8.4 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2023 Cash expenses:









Compensation and benefits $ 4,104

$ 4,277

$ 3,898 Professional services 2,457

1,929

2,559 Other(a) 1,773

1,911

1,808 Total cash SG&A expense 8,334

8,117

8,265 Non-cash expenses:









Change in provision for expected credit losses 229

(381)

(177) Stock based compensation 219

647

219 Total non-cash SG&A expense 448

266

42 Total SG&A expense $ 8,782

$ 8,383

$ 8,307





a. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.





SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 20% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 7% for the same quarter of 2023 and 16% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Interest Expense and Financing Charges, net

Interest expense and financing charges, net were $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $3.3 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company recognized a financing charge totaling $5.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024 related to the termination of the Assignment Agreement with SPCP Group LLC.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, Mammoth had cash on hand of $22.0 million. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's revolving credit facility was undrawn, the borrowing base was $27.3 million and there was $21.0 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $6.3 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of March 31, 2024, Mammoth had total liquidity of $43.0 million.

As of April 30, 2024, Mammoth had cash on hand of $15.5 million, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and a borrowing base of $19.9 million. As of April 30, 2024, the Company had $13.6 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $29.1 million.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2023 Well completion services(a) $ 2,663

$ 5,772

$ 3,170 Infrastructure services(b) 683

203

373 Natural sand proppant services(c) —

—

223 Drilling services(c) —

—

13 Other(d) 146

—

229 Eliminations 659

61

124 Total capital expenditures $ 4,151

$ 6,036

$ 4,132





a. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented. b. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented. c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. d. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.





Conference Call Information

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com .

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war on the global energy and capital markets and global stability; performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; high interest rates and their impact on the cost of capital; instability in the banking and financial services sectors; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra by PREPA; the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments, including payments with respect to the PREPA account receivable for prior services to PREPA performed by Cobra; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions, including concerns over a potential economic slowdown or recession; impacts of the recent federal infrastructure bill on the infrastructure industry and our infrastructure services business; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to comply with the applicable financial covenants and other terms and conditions under Mammoth's revolving credit facility and term loan; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 22,021

$ 16,556 Restricted cash

—

7,742 Accounts receivable, net

389,520

447,202 Inventories

12,821

12,653 Prepaid expenses

8,982

12,181 Other current assets

554

591 Total current assets

433,898

496,925









Property, plant and equipment, net

109,232

113,905 Sand reserves

58,530

58,528 Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,990

9,551 Goodwill

9,214

9,214 Deferred income tax asset

1,204

1,844 Other non-current assets

8,002

8,512 Total assets

$ 628,070

$ 698,479 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 21,506

$ 27,508 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

34,117

86,713 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities - related parties

—

1,241 Current operating lease liability

5,212

5,771 Income taxes payable

62,482

61,320 Total current liabilities

123,317

182,553









Long-term debt from related parties

45,630

42,809 Deferred income tax liabilities

597

628 Long-term operating lease liability

2,617

3,534 Asset retirement obligation

4,162

4,140 Other long-term liabilities

3,483

4,715 Total liabilities

179,806

238,379









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,008,319 and 47,941,652 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

480

479 Additional paid in capital

539,776

539,558 Accumulated deficit

(88,128)

(76,317) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,864)

(3,620) Total equity

448,264

460,100 Total liabilities and equity

$ 628,070

$ 698,479

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 38,814

$ 103,637

$ 48,087 Services revenue - related parties 68

220

139 Product revenue 4,307

12,463

4,556 Total revenue 43,189

116,320

52,782











COST AND EXPENSES









Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $5,874, $11,762, and $6,931, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2023) 34,483

80,977

40,972 Services cost of revenue - related parties 118

31

114 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $1,146, $1,186, and $1,339, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2023) 5,983

7,985

4,692 Selling, general and administrative 8,782

8,383

8,307 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 7,021

12,956

8,271 Gains on disposal of assets, net (1,166)

(361)

(2,757) Total cost and expenses 55,221

109,971

59,599 Operating (loss) income (12,032)

6,349

(6,817)











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)









Interest expense and financing charges, net (6,637)

(3,289)

(5,570) Interest expense and financing charges, net - related parties (1,500)

—

(1,241) Other income, net 10,143

8,624

10,964 Total other income 2,006

5,335

4,153 (Loss) income before income taxes (10,026)

11,684

(2,664) Provision for income taxes 1,785

3,333

3,291 Net (loss) income $ (11,811)

$ 8,351

$ (5,955)











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME









Foreign currency translation adjustment (244)

3

266 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (12,055)

$ 8,354

$ (5,689)











Net (loss) income per share (basic) $ (0.25)

$ 0.18

$ (0.12) Net (loss) income per share (diluted) $ (0.25)

$ 0.17

$ (0.12) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 47,964

47,443

47,942 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 47,964

48,002

47,942

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (11,811)

$ 8,351 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:





Stock based compensation 219

647 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 7,021

12,956 Amortization of debt origination costs 372

188 Change in provision for expected credit losses 229

(381) Gains on disposal of assets (1,166)

(361) Deferred income taxes 609

(27) Other 111

174 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 56,623

(18,534) Inventories (168)

(1,347) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,236

3,203 Accounts payable (5,152)

8,602 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,441)

(13,262) Accrued expenses and other liabilities - related parties 1,500

— Income taxes payable 1,167

3,031 Net cash provided by operating activities 47,349

3,240







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (4,151)

(6,036) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 3,049

330 Net cash used in investing activities (1,102)

(5,706)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt —

66,700 Repayments of long-term debt —

(65,606) Payments on financing transaction (46,837)

— Payments on sale-leaseback transaction (1,112)

(1,214) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (503)

(2,044) Debt issuance costs (37)

— Other —

(919) Net cash used in financing activities (48,489)

(3,083) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (35)

(6) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,277)

(5,555) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 24,298

17,282 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 22,021

$ 11,727







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 741

$ 3,108 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 8

$ (26) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:





Interest paid in kind $ 2,741

$ — Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,500

$ 5,917 Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities $ 106

$ —

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 8,159 $ 25,038 $ 4,307 $ 511 $ 5,174 $ — $ 43,189 Intersegment revenues 114 — — — 1,005 (1,119) — Total revenue 8,273 25,038 4,307 511 6,179 (1,119) 43,189 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 8,338 21,533 5,840 1,050 3,823 — 40,584 Intersegment cost of revenues 218 25 — 2 874 (1,119) — Total cost of revenue 8,556 21,558 5,840 1,052 4,697 (1,119) 40,584 Selling, general and administrative 1,073 5,617 1,031 212 849 — 8,782 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 3,264 718 1,146 874 1,019 — 7,021 Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net 250 (483) — 2 (935) — (1,166) Operating (loss) income (4,870) (2,372) (3,710) (1,629) 549 — (12,032) Interest expense and financing charges, net 569 7,099 142 128 199 — 8,137 Other (income) expense, net — (10,258) (1) — 116 — (10,143) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (5,439) $ 787 $ (3,851) $ (1,757) $ 234 $ — $ (10,026)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 67,179 $ 28,280 $ 12,442 $ 1,355 $ 7,064 $ — $ 116,320 Intersegment revenues 121 — 25 — 450 (596) — Total revenue 67,300 28,280 12,467 1,355 7,514 (596) 116,320 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 52,037 22,476 7,860 1,466 5,154 — 88,993 Intersegment cost of revenues 478 11 — 14 93 (596) — Total cost of revenue 52,515 22,487 7,860 1,480 5,247 (596) 88,993 Selling, general and administrative 2,492 4,211 503 146 1,031 — 8,383 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,817 3,374 1,187 1,229 2,349 — 12,956 Gains on disposal of assets, net — (127) (16) — (218) — (361) Operating income (loss) 7,476 (1,665) 2,933 (1,500) (895) — 6,349 Interest expense and financing charges, net 929 1,845 156 126 233 — 3,289 Other (income) expense, net — (8,808) (2) — 186 — (8,624) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 6,547 $ 5,298 $ 2,779 $ (1,626) $ (1,314) $ — $ 11,684

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 15,962 $ 27,229 $ 4,464 $ 625 $ 4,502 $ — $ 52,782 Intersegment revenues 116 — — — 360 (476) — Total revenue 16,078 27,229 4,464 625 4,862 (476) 52,782 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 14,248 22,668 4,419 1,059 3,384 — 45,778 Intersegment cost of revenues 216 119 — — 141 (476) — Total cost of revenue 14,464 22,787 4,419 1,059 3,525 (476) 45,778 Selling, general and administrative 1,365 4,987 973 193 789 — 8,307 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 3,506 1,023 1,339 1,017 1,386 — 8,271 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net (75) (71) 3 (1,577) (1,037) — (2,757) Operating (loss) income (3,182) (1,497) (2,270) (67) 199 — (6,817) Interest expense and financing charges, net 1,975 4,394 119 113 210 — 6,811 Other expense (income), net 1 (10,539) (5) (33) (388) — (10,964) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (5,158) $ 4,648 $ (2,384) $ (147) $ 377 $ — $ (2,664)

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, gains on disposal of assets, net, stock based compensation, interest expense and financing charges, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2023 Net (loss) income $ (11,811)

$ 8,351

$ (5,955) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 7,021

12,956

8,271 Gains on disposal of assets, net (1,166)

(361)

(2,757) Stock based compensation 219

647

219 Interest expense and financing charges, net 8,137

3,289

6,811 Other income, net (10,143)

(8,624)

(10,964) Provision for income taxes 1,785

3,333

3,291 Interest on trade accounts receivable 10,485

11,112

11,543 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,527

$ 30,703

$ 10,459

Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2023 Net (loss) income $ (5,439)

$ 6,547

$ (5,158) Depreciation and amortization expense 3,264

4,817

3,506 Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net 250

—

(75) Stock based compensation 44

291

57 Interest expense and financing charges, net 569

929

1,975 Other expense, net —

—

1 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,312)

$ 12,584

$ 306

Infrastructure Services



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2023 Net (loss) income $ (405)

$ 2,452

$ 1,844 Depreciation and amortization expense 718

3,374

1,023 Gains on disposal of assets, net (483)

(127)

(71) Stock based compensation 117

230

103 Interest expense and financing charges, net 7,099

1,845

4,394 Other income, net (10,258)

(8,808)

(10,539) Provision for income taxes 1,192

2,847

2,804 Interest on trade accounts receivable 10,485

11,112

11,543 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,465

$ 12,925

$ 11,101

Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2023 Net (loss) income $ (3,851)

$ 2,779

$ (2,384) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 1,146

1,187

1,339 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net —

(16)

3 Stock based compensation 38

77

38 Interest expense and financing charges, net 142

156

119 Other income, net (1)

(2)

(5) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,526)

$ 4,181

$ (890)

Drilling Services



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2023 Net loss $ (1,757)

$ (1,626)

$ (147) Depreciation expense 874

1,229

1,017 Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net 2

—

(1,577) Stock based compensation 5

8

5 Interest expense and financing charges, net 128

126

113 Other income, net —

—

(33) Adjusted EBITDA $ (748)

$ (263)

$ (622)

Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2023 Net loss $ (359)

$ (1,801)

$ (110) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 1,019

2,349

1,386 Gains on disposal of assets, net (935)

(218)

(1,037) Stock based compensation 15

41

16 Interest expense and financing charges, net 199

233

210 Other expense (income), net 116

186

(388) Provision for income taxes 593

486

487 Adjusted EBITDA $ 648

$ 1,276

$ 564





a. Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

