Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Overview for the Second Quarter 2023

Total revenue was $75.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 16% compared to $89.7 million for the same quarter last year and a decrease of 35% compared to $116.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $4.5 million, or $0.09 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per share, for the same quarter last year and net income of $8.4 million, or $0.17 per share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease compared to $23.0 million for the same quarter last year and $30.7 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "During the second quarter we experienced a decrease in our pressure pumping fleet utilization, as lower oil and gas demand negatively impacted the overall frac market. These market pressures led to operational softness which impacted our top and bottom line in the second quarter, as we foreshadowed in our first quarter conference call. We have again lowered capital expenditures to align with our current outlook. Our sand division performed admirably during the second quarter despite the impact of the wildfires in Canada, and pricing remained strong.

"While we expect the second half of the year will be challenging, we are encouraged by recent bid activity in our Infrastructure Services segment. Initial funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are being released for infrastructure projects such as fiber, transmission and distribution, areas where we are excited participants, which gives us optimism for improvements later in 2023 and into 2024."

Straehla added, "Today we announced that we have entered into two non-binding agreements with lenders to refinance and repay our existing revolving credit facility. In addition, our Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program pursuant to which Mammoth is authorized to repurchase up to the lesser of $55 million or 10 million shares of our common stock, subject to the expected repayment and refinancing of our existing credit facility and certain other factors discussed in this release. Also, we were pleased to announce in June that we received our first payment in more than four years from PREPA in the amount of $10.75 million. This payment represents only a portion of what is still owed to us for the work completed by our subsidiary Cobra in 2019. We continue to pursue payment of the outstanding amounts owed by PREPA, including the associated interest that has accrued and is continuing to accrue."

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $27.6 million on 956 stages for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $43.8 million on 1,716 stages for the same quarter of 2022 and $67.3 million on 2,018 stages for the first quarter of 2023. On average, 1.6 of the Company's fleets were active for the second quarter of 2023 compared to an average utilization of 3.5 fleets during the same quarter of 2022 and 3.6 fleets during the first quarter of 2023.

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $28.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $25.6 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $28.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Average crew count was 86 crews during the second quarter of 2023 compared to 88 crews during the same quarter of 2022 and 88 crews during the first quarter of 2023.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $15.5 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company sold approximately 384,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $30.08 per ton compared to sales of approximately 350,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $26.86 per ton during the same quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, sales were approximately 391,000 tons of sand at an average price of $31.02 per ton.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $2.0 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in drilling services revenue is primarily attributable to increased utilization for our directional drilling business.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $5.0 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $10.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $8.2 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Cash expenses:

















Compensation and benefits $ 3,996

$ 3,137

$ 4,277

$ 8,273

$ 6,120 Professional services 4,276

2,724

1,929

6,205

6,361 Other(a) 1,868

2,162

1,911

3,779

4,068 Total cash SG&A expense 10,140

8,023

8,117

18,257

16,549 Non-cash expenses:

















Bad debt recoveries (44)

(16)

(381)

(425)

(115) Stock based compensation 261

199

647

908

440 Total non-cash SG&A expense 217

183

266

483

325 Total SG&A expense $ 10,357

$ 8,206

$ 8,383

$ 18,740

$ 16,874





a. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 14% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 9% for the same quarter of 2022 and 7% for the first quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, Mammoth had cash on hand of $8.8 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $59.4 million, a borrowing base of $89.4 million and $13.6 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $6.4 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10.0 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity. As of June 30, 2023, Mammoth had total liquidity of $22.4 million.

As of August 9, 2023, Mammoth had cash on hand of $10.6 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $72.3 million, and a borrowing base of $95.6 million. As of August 9, 2023, the Company had $16.9 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $6.4 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10.0 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity.

On August 10, 2023, Mammoth entered into two non-binding agreements with lenders to repay and refinance its existing credit facility. The Company expects to close these refinancing transactions prior to the maturity of its existing credit facility on October 19, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and closing deliverables; however, no assurance can be provided that these transactions will close on the currently anticipated timeline or at all.

Stock Repurchase Program

On August 10, 2023, the Mammoth Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program pursuant to which Mammoth is authorized to repurchase up to the lesser of $55 million or 10 million shares of its common stock, subject to the expected repayment and refinancing of its credit facility and other factors discussed below. Following the completion of the refinancing transactions, any stock repurchases under this program may be made opportunistically from time to time in open market or privately negotiated transactions in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including any 10b5-1 plan, and will be subject to market conditions, applicable legal and contractual restrictions, liquidity requirements and other factors. The repurchase program has no time limit, does not require Mammoth to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended from time to time, modified or discontinued by the Board of Directors at any time. Any common stock repurchased as part of such stock repurchase program will be cancelled and retired.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Well completion services(a) $ 4,348

$ 2,500

$ 5,772

$ 10,120

$ 3,301 Infrastructure services(b) 72

200

203

275

598 Drilling services(c) —

12

—

—

14 Other(d) —

161

—

—

221 Eliminations 83

(87)

61

144

(166) Total capital expenditures $ 4,503

$ 2,786

$ 6,036

$ 10,539

$ 3,968





a. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented. b. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented. c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. d. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its second quarter financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected].

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, plans for stock repurchases under its stock repurchase program, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: any continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, related global and national health concerns and economic repercussions; demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the global energy and capital markets and global stability; performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; rising interest rates and their impact on the cost of capital; instability in the banking and financial services sectors; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC ("Cobra") by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA"); the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments, including payments with respect to the PREPA account receivable for prior services to PREPA performed by Cobra; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions, including concerns over a potential economic slowdown or recession; impacts of the recent federal infrastructure bill on the infrastructure industry and our infrastructure services business; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to (i) continue to comply with or, if applicable, obtain a waiver of forecasted or actual non-compliance with certain financial covenants from its lenders and comply with other terms and conditions under its existing or any replacement revolving credit facility, (ii) extend, repay or refinance its existing revolving credit facility at or prior to the October 19, 2023 maturity on the terms acceptable to Mammoth or at all and (iii) meet its financial projections associated with refinancing or reducing its debt; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,850

$ 17,282 Accounts receivable, net

449,189

456,465 Receivables from related parties, net

205

223 Inventories

10,189

8,883 Prepaid expenses

7,993

13,219 Other current assets

613

620 Total current assets

477,039

496,692









Property, plant and equipment, net

127,190

138,066 Sand reserves

60,539

61,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,513

10,656 Intangible assets, net

1,393

1,782 Goodwill

11,717

11,717 Other non-current assets

3,372

3,935 Total assets

$ 692,763

$ 724,678 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 49,863

$ 47,391 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

36,788

52,297 Current operating lease liability

6,051

5,447 Current portion of long-term debt

59,356

83,520 Income taxes payable

53,089

48,557 Total current liabilities

205,147

237,212









Deferred income tax liabilities

425

471 Long-term operating lease liability

5,213

4,913 Asset retirement obligation

4,068

3,981 Other long-term liabilities

11,194

15,485 Total liabilities

226,047

262,062









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 47,941,652 and 47,312,270 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

479

473 Additional paid in capital

539,121

539,138 Accumulated deficit

(69,273)

(73,154) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,611)

(3,841) Total equity

466,716

462,616 Total liabilities and equity

$ 692,763

$ 724,678

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 63,478

$ 75,459

$ 103,637

$ 167,115

$ 129,126 Services revenue - related parties 369

395

220

589

669 Product revenue 11,584

13,824

12,463

24,047

22,181 Total revenue 75,431

89,678

116,320

191,751

151,976



















COST AND EXPENSES

















Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion of $10,270, $15,404, $11,762, $22,032, and

$30,759, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, June

30, 2022, and March 31, 2023 and six months ended June 30, 2023 and

2022) 52,846

58,433

80,977

133,823

105,000 Services cost of revenue - related parties 210

128

31

240

263 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion of $2,373, $2,055, $1,186, $3,559, and

$3,847, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, June

30, 2022, and March 31, 2023 and six months ended June 30, 2023 and

2022) 7,196

10,225

7,985

15,181

18,003 Selling, general and administrative 10,357

8,206

8,383

18,740

16,874 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 12,650

17,476

12,956

25,606

34,643 Gains on disposal of assets, net (473)

(2,943)

(361)

(834)

(3,139) Total cost and expenses 82,786

91,525

109,971

192,756

171,644 Operating (loss) income (7,355)

(1,847)

6,349

(1,005)

(19,668)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest expense, net (3,220)

(2,659)

(3,289)

(6,509)

(5,008) Other income, net 8,339

10,144

8,624

16,963

19,185 Total other income 5,119

7,485

5,335

10,454

14,177 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,236)

5,638

11,684

9,449

(5,491) Provision for income taxes 2,234

3,935

3,333

5,568

7,623 Net (loss) income $ (4,470)

$ 1,703

$ 8,351

$ 3,881

$ (13,114)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

















Foreign currency translation adjustment 227

(448)

3

230

(250) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,243)

$ 1,255

$ 8,354

$ 4,111

$ (13,364)



















Net (loss) income per share (basic) $ (0.09)

$ 0.04

$ 0.18

$ 0.08

$ (0.28) Net (loss) income per share (diluted) $ (0.09)

$ 0.04

$ 0.17

$ 0.08

$ (0.28) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 47,718

47,225

47,443

47,581

47,036 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 47,718

47,634

48,002

47,966

47,036

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 3,881

$ (13,114) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Stock based compensation 908

441 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 25,606

34,643 Amortization of debt origination costs 377

375 Bad debt recoveries (425)

(115) Gains on disposal of assets, net (834)

(3,139) Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole (46)

(511) Deferred income taxes (46)

6,612 Other 387

449 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 7,862

(22,480) Receivables from related parties, net 18

(105) Inventories (1,306)

366 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,162

4,567 Accounts payable 466

(2,132) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (13,924)

(7,407) Income taxes payable 4,523

912 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 32,609

(638)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (10,539)

(3,968) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 806

7,447 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (9,733)

3,479







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt 118,900

83,000 Repayments of long-term debt (143,064)

(84,241) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction —

4,589 Payments on sale-leaseback transaction (2,449)

(2,094) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (3,791)

(1,197) Other (919)

— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (31,323)

57 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 15

(68) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (8,432)

2,830 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 17,282

9,899 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,850

$ 12,729







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 6,321

$ 3,792 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 752

$ 98 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 6,732

$ 4,733 Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities $ 306

$ —

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Well Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 27,466 $ 28,315 $ 11,567 $ 3,329 $ 4,754 $ — $ 75,431 Intersegment revenues 118 — — 6 365 (489) — Total revenue 27,584 28,315 11,567 3,335 5,119 (489) 75,431 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 23,594 23,292 7,067 2,725 3,574 — 60,252 Intersegment cost of revenues 227 9 — 108 145 (489) — Total cost of revenue 23,821 23,301 7,067 2,833 3,719 (489) 60,252 Selling, general and administrative 1,776 6,385 954 337 905 — 10,357 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,500 2,436 2,374 1,284 2,056 — 12,650 Gains on disposal of assets, net — — — — (473) — (473) Operating (loss) income (2,513) (3,807) 1,172 (1,119) (1,088) — (7,355) Interest expense, net 824 1,869 149 170 208 — 3,220 Other expense (income), net 1 (8,557) (4) — 221 — (8,339) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (3,338) $ 2,881 $ 1,027 $ (1,289) $ (1,517) $ — $ (2,236)

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Well Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 43,574 $ 25,587 $ 13,841 $ 1,952 $ 4,724 $ — $ 89,678 Intersegment revenues 243 — 1,618 19 306 (2,186) — Total revenue 43,817 25,587 15,459 1,971 5,030 (2,186) 89,678 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 31,486 21,808 9,707 2,034 3,751 — 68,786 Intersegment cost of revenues 1,985 15 — 160 103 (2,263) — Total cost of revenue 33,471 21,823 9,707 2,194 3,854 (2,263) 68,786 Selling, general and administrative 1,884 4,443 870 277 732 — 8,206 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,747 4,211 2,058 1,651 2,809 — 17,476 Gains on disposal of assets, net (157) (863) (16) — (1,907) — (2,943) Operating income (loss) 1,872 (4,027) 2,840 (2,151) (458) 77 (1,847) Interest expense, net 422 1,755 178 121 183 — 2,659 Other income, net — (10,062) (3) — (79) — (10,144) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,450 $ 4,280 $ 2,665 $ (2,272) $ (562) $ 77 $ 5,638

Three months ended March 31, 2023 Well Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 67,179 $ 28,280 $ 12,442 $ 1,824 $ 6,595 $ — $ 116,320 Intersegment revenues 121 — 25 1 437 (584) — Total revenue 67,300 28,280 12,467 1,825 7,032 (584) 116,320 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 52,037 22,476 7,860 1,922 4,698 — 88,993 Intersegment cost of revenues 478 11 — 109 (14) (584) — Total cost of revenue 52,515 22,487 7,860 2,031 4,684 (584) 88,993 Selling, general and administrative 2,492 4,211 503 313 864 — 8,383 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,817 3,374 1,187 1,367 2,211 — 12,956 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net — (127) (16) — (218) — (361) Operating income (loss) 7,476 (1,665) 2,933 (1,886) (509) — 6,349 Interest expense, net 929 1,845 156 160 199 — 3,289 Other (income) expense, net — (8,808) (2) — 186 — (8,624) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 6,547 $ 5,298 $ 2,779 $ (2,046) $ (894) $ — $ 11,684

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Well Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 94,644 $ 56,596 $ 24,009 $ 5,153 $ 11,349 $ — $ 191,751 Intersegment revenues 240 — 25 7 801 (1,073) $ — Total revenue 94,884 56,596 24,034 5,160 12,150 (1,073) 191,751 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 75,630 45,768 14,927 4,648 8,271 — 149,244 Intersegment cost of revenues 704 20 — 217 132 (1,073) $ — Total cost of revenue 76,334 45,788 14,927 4,865 8,403 (1,073) 149,244 Selling, general and administrative 4,268 10,595 1,458 650 1,769 — 18,740 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 9,317 5,810 3,561 2,651 4,267 — 25,606 Gains on disposal of assets, net — (127) (16) — (691) — (834) Operating income (loss) 4,965 (5,470) 4,104 (3,006) (1,598) — (1,005) Interest expense, net 1,753 3,714 305 330 407 — 6,509 Other expense (income), net 1 (17,365) (6) — 407 — (16,963) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,211 $ 8,181 $ 3,805 $ (3,336) $ (2,412) $ — $ 9,449

Six months ended June 30, 2022 Well Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 67,202 $ 48,596 $ 22,189 $ 4,804 $ 9,185 $ — $ 151,976 Intersegment revenues 489 — 2,450 22 576 (3,537) — Total revenue 67,691 48,596 24,639 4,826 9,761 (3,537) 151,976 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 53,325 40,695 17,495 4,406 7,345 — 123,266 Intersegment cost of revenues 3,016 31 — 321 172 (3,540) — Total cost of revenue 56,341 40,726 17,495 4,727 7,517 (3,540) 123,266 Selling, general and administrative 3,923 9,088 1,698 569 1,596 — 16,874 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 13,191 8,525 3,852 3,331 5,744 — 34,643 Gains on disposal of assets, net (206) (868) (91) — (1,974) — (3,139) Operating (loss) income (5,558) (8,875) 1,685 (3,801) (3,122) 3 (19,668) Interest expense, net 793 3,298 340 225 352 — 5,008 Other (income) expense, net — (19,644) (7) — 466 — (19,185) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (6,351) $ 7,471 $ 1,352 $ (4,026) $ (3,940) $ 3 $ (5,491)

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, gains on disposal of assets, net, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net (loss) income $ (4,470)

$ 1,703

$ 8,351

$ 3,881

$ (13,114) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 12,650

17,476

12,956

25,606

34,643 Gains on disposal of assets, net (473)

(2,943)

(361)

(834)

(3,139) Stock based compensation 261

200

647

908

441 Interest expense, net 3,220

2,659

3,289

6,509

5,008 Other income, net (8,339)

(10,144)

(8,624)

(16,963)

(19,185) Provision for income taxes 2,234

3,935

3,333

5,568

7,623 Interest on trade accounts receivable 11,341

10,160

11,112

22,454

20,022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,424

$ 23,046

$ 30,703

$ 47,129

$ 32,299

Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net (loss) income $ (3,338)

$ 1,450

$ 6,547

$ 3,211

$ (6,351) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,500

6,747

4,817

9,317

13,191 Gains on disposal of assets, net —

(157)

—

—

(206) Stock based compensation 97

84

291

387

171 Interest expense 824

422

929

1,753

793 Other expense, net 1

—

—

1

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,084

$ 8,546

$ 12,584

$ 14,669

$ 7,598

Infrastructure Services



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net income $ 697

$ 572

$ 2,452

$ 3,151

$ 695 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,436

4,211

3,374

5,810

8,525 Gains on disposal of assets, net —

(863)

(127)

(127)

(868) Stock based compensation 107

74

230

337

172 Interest expense 1,869

1,755

1,845

3,714

3,298 Other income, net (8,557)

(10,062)

(8,808)

(17,365)

(19,644) Provision for income taxes 2,184

3,708

2,847

5,030

6,776 Interest on trade accounts receivable 11,341

10,160

11,112

22,454

20,022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,077

$ 9,555

$ 12,925

$ 23,004

$ 18,976

Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net income $ 1,027

$ 2,665

$ 2,779

$ 3,805

$ 1,352 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 2,374

2,058

1,187

3,561

3,852 Gains on disposal of assets, net —

(16)

(16)

(16)

(91) Stock based compensation 36

26

77

113

60 Interest expense 149

178

156

305

340 Other income, net (4)

(3)

(2)

(6)

(7) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,582

$ 4,908

$ 4,181

$ 7,762

$ 5,506

Drilling Services



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net loss $ (1,289)

$ (2,272)

$ (2,046)

$ (3,336)

$ (4,026) Depreciation expense 1,284

1,651

1,367

2,651

3,331 Stock based compensation 6

4

11

18

9 Interest expense 170

121

160

330

225 Adjusted EBITDA $ 171

$ (496)

$ (508)

$ (337)

$ (461)

Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net loss $ (1,567)

$ (788)

$ (1,381)

$ (2,950)

$ (4,786) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 2,056

2,809

2,211

4,267

5,744 Gains on disposal of assets, net (473)

(1,907)

(218)

(691)

(1,974) Stock based compensation 15

12

38

53

29 Interest expense, net 208

183

199

407

352 Other expense (income), net 221

(79)

186

407

466 Provision for income taxes 50

226

486

538

846 Adjusted EBITDA $ 510

$ 456

$ 1,521

$ 2,031

$ 677





a. Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

