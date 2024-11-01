Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) ("Mammoth" or the "Company") today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "Softness across our Well Completion Services markets appeared to have bottomed in the third quarter, and we expect a rebound in the fourth quarter. More importantly, we were pleased to have recently received a total of $168.4 million of the $188.4 million owed to our subsidiary through the Settlement Agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA. We are now debt free and have plans to invest in both our Infrastructure Services and Well Completion Services divisions over the next year. In Infrastructure Services, we will be investing in additional crews and our engineering services capabilities to better serve our customers. In our Well Completion Services division, we will be upgrading pressure pumping equipment to more efficient dual fuel Tier 4 technology. We believe this investment positions us to capitalize on rising demand as markets are anticipated to improve later next year. Now that we are debt free and have significant capital to invest into our businesses, we believe we have an excellent platform to increase shareholder value."

Financial Overview for the Third Quarter 2024:

Total revenue was $40.0 million for the third quarter compared to $65.0 million for the same quarter last year.

Net loss for the third quarter was $24.0 million, or $0.50 loss per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.02 loss per diluted share, for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was ($6.4) million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $13.4 million for the same quarter last year.

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $2.2 million for the third quarter, compared to $20.3 million for the same quarter of 2023. The Company had no pressure pumping fleets active during the third quarter of 2024 compared to an average utilization of 1.2 pressure pumping fleets during the same quarter of 2023. The third quarter 2024 revenue in the well completion services division was primarily attributable to one active pump-down crew.

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $26.0 million for the third quarter compared to $26.7 million for the same quarter of 2023. Average crew count was 77 crews during the third quarter compared to 81 crews during the same quarter of 2023.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $4.9 million for the third quarter compared to $10.6 million for the same quarter of 2023. In the third quarter, the Company sold approximately 163,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $22.89 per ton compared to sales of approximately 352,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $30.18 per ton during the same quarter of 2023.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $1.6 million for the third quarter compared to $2.3 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $7.0 million for the third quarter compared to $6.0 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $8.7 million for the third quarter compared to $10.4 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash expenses:













Compensation and benefits $ 3,173

$ 3,392

$ 10,394

$ 11,665 Professional services 3,503

4,684

9,016

10,889 Other(a) 1,775

2,105

5,249

5,884 Total cash SG&A expense 8,451

10,181

24,659

28,438 Non-cash expenses:













Change in provision for expected credit losses(b) 32

11

89,645

(414) Stock based compensation 219

219

657

1,127 Total non-cash SG&A expense 251

230

90,302

713 Total SG&A expense $ 8,702

$ 10,411

$ 114,961

$ 29,151

a. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs. b. Included in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 amounts is a charge of $89.2 million related to Cobra's Settlement Agreement with PREPA.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 22% for the third quarter compared to 16% for the same quarter of 2023.

Interest Expense and Financing Charges, net

Interest expense and financing charges, net were $9.7 million for the third quarter compared to $2.9 million for the same quarter of 2023. The Company recognized a charge to interest expense totaling $7.1 million during the third quarter of 2024 related to its sale leaseback agreements.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, Mammoth had unrestricted cash on hand of $4.2 million. As of September 30, 2024, the Company's revolving credit facility was undrawn, the borrowing base was $20.4 million and there was $13.7 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $6.7 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of September 30, 2024, Mammoth had total liquidity of $17.9 million.

As previously announced, Cobra has received the first two installment payments of $150.0 million and $18.4 million, respectively, in connection with the previously disclosed Settlement Agreement with PREPA in October 2024. Subsequent to the receipt of the first installment payment, the Company paid, in full, all amounts owed under the term credit facility with Wexford Capital LP, including the accrued and unpaid interest, in the aggregate amount of $50.9 million, and terminated the facility on October 2, 2024. In connection with the receipt of the second installment payment from PREPA, as required under the terms of the Settlement Agreement, Cobra instructed Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third Bank") to issue a letter of credit to PREPA in the amount of $18.4 million and transferred a total of $19.3 million to a restricted cash account maintained by Fifth Third Bank as collateral for the letter of credit.

As of October 30, 2024, Mammoth had cash on hand of $86.2 million, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and a borrowing base of $18.2 million. As of October 30, 2024, the Company had $11.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $97.7 million.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Well completion services(a) $ 3,812

$ 4,651

$ 8,549

$ 14,762 Infrastructure services(b) 88

69

1,051

344 Drilling services(c) 15

98

102

97 Other(d) 323

72

665

82 Eliminations(a) (2,341)

(165)

600

(20) Total capital expenditures $ 1,897

$ 4,725

$ 10,967

$ 15,265

a. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented. b. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented. c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. d. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its third quarter financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, plans for stock repurchases under its stock repurchase program, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war on the global energy and capital markets and global stability; performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; higher interest rates and their impact on the cost of capital; instability in the banking and financial services sectors; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings; the failure to receive or delays in receiving the remaining payments under the settlement agreement with PREPA; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions, including concerns over a potential economic slowdown or recession; impacts of the recent federal infrastructure bill on the infrastructure industry and our infrastructure services business; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to comply with the applicable financial covenants and other terms and conditions under its revolving credit facility; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,165

$ 16,556 Restricted cash

2,000

7,742 Accounts receivable, net

232,032

447,202 Inventories

13,498

12,653 Prepaid expenses

2,912

12,181 Other current assets

581

591 Total current assets

255,188

496,925









Property, plant and equipment, net

109,394

113,905 Sand reserves, net

57,497

58,528 Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,010

9,551 Goodwill

9,214

9,214 Deferred income tax asset

—

1,844 Other non-current assets

6,675

8,512 Total assets

$ 442,978

$ 698,479 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 30,065

$ 27,508 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

35,433

86,713 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities - related parties

—

1,241 Current operating lease liability

3,428

5,771 Income taxes payable

44,512

61,320 Total current liabilities

113,438

182,553









Long-term debt from related parties

49,009

42,809 Deferred income tax liabilities

2,272

628 Long-term operating lease liability

1,556

3,534 Asset retirement obligation

4,244

4,140 Other long-term liabilities

3,781

4,715 Total liabilities

174,300

238,379









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,127,369 and 47,941,652

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

481

479 Additional paid in capital

540,213

539,558 Accumulated deficit

(268,163)

(76,317) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,853)

(3,620) Total equity

268,678

460,100 Total liabilities and equity

$ 442,978

$ 698,479

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 34,069

$ 54,025

$ 119,653

$ 221,140 Services revenue - related parties 1,037

252

1,171

841 Product revenue 4,909

10,682

13,908

34,729 Total revenue 40,015

64,959

134,732

256,710















COST AND EXPENSES













Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and

accretion of $4,495, $8,394, $15,149, $30,426, respectively, for the three months

ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and nine months ended September 30, 2024

and 2023) 34,468

45,082

107,914

178,905 Services cost of revenue - related parties 118

120

355

360 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and

accretion of $1,688, $2,836, $4,105, $6,395, respectively, for the three months

ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and nine months ended September 30, 2024

and 2023) 3,386

7,615

14,130

22,796 Selling, general and administrative 8,702

10,411

114,961

29,151 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,184

11,233

19,256

36,839 Gains on disposal of assets, net (293)

(2,450)

(2,496)

(3,284) Impairment of goodwill —

1,810

—

1,810 Total cost and expenses 52,565

73,821

254,120

266,577 Operating loss (12,550)

(8,862)

(119,388)

(9,867)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Interest expense and financing charges, net (8,088)

(2,876)

(15,730)

(9,385) Interest expense and financing charges, net - related parties (1,642)

—

(4,670)

— Other (expense) income, net (1,122)

14,088

(64,658)

31,051 Total other (expense) income (10,852)

11,212

(85,058)

21,666 (Loss) income before income taxes (23,402)

2,350

(204,446)

11,799 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 640

3,438

(12,600)

9,006 Net (loss) income $ (24,042)

$ (1,088)

$ (191,846)

$ 2,793















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME













Foreign currency translation adjustment 125

(275)

(233)

(45) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (23,917)

$ (1,363)

$ (192,079)

$ 2,748















Net (loss) income per share (basic) $ (0.50)

$ (0.02)

$ (3.99)

$ 0.06 Net (loss) income per share (diluted) $ (0.50)

$ (0.02)

$ (3.99)

$ 0.06 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 48,127

47,942

48,044

47,721 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 48,127

47,942

48,044

47,973

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (191,846)

$ 2,793 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:





Stock based compensation 657

1,127 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 19,256

36,839 Amortization of debt origination costs 1,076

565 Change in provision for expected credit losses 171,108

(414) Gains on disposal of assets (2,496)

(3,284) Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole (160)

(335) Impairment of goodwill —

1,810 Gain on sale of business —

(2,080) Deferred income taxes 3,488

(70) Other 724

(273) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 43,107

1,445 Inventories (845)

(2,896) Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,252

8,990 Accounts payable 1,938

(7,537) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,796)

(19,679) Accrued expenses and other liabilities - related parties 4,647

— Income taxes payable (16,809)

7,950 Net cash provided by operating activities 39,301

24,951







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (10,967)

(15,265) Business divestitures, net of cash transferred —

3,276 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 5,047

4,304 Net cash used in investing activities (5,920)

(7,685)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt —

168,800 Repayments of long-term debt —

(183,291) Payments on financing transaction (46,837)

— Payments on sale-leaseback transaction (3,206)

(3,711) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (1,403)

(4,872) Debt issuance costs (37)

— Other —

(919) Net cash used in financing activities (51,483)

(23,993) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (31)

(28) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,133)

(6,755) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 24,298

17,282 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,165

$ 10,527







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 2,096

$ 8,951 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 716

$ 788 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:





Interest paid in kind - related parties $ 5,888

$ — Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 3,964

$ 4,197 Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities $ 2,971

$ 507

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 2,124 $ 26,043 $ 4,909 $ 1,557 $ 5,382 $ — $ 40,015 Intersegment revenues 108 — — — 1,641 (1,749) — Total revenue 2,232 26,043 4,909 1,557 7,023 (1,749) 40,015 Cost of revenue, exclusive of

depreciation, depletion, amortization and

accretion 7,099 22,539 3,110 1,478 3,746 — 37,972 Intersegment cost of revenues 185 — — 1 1,565 (1,751) — Total cost of revenue 7,284 22,539 3,110 1,479 5,311 (1,751) 37,972 Selling, general and administrative 887 5,557 1,211 230 817 — 8,702 Depreciation, depletion, amortization

and accretion 2,546 626 1,688 587 737 — 6,184 Gains on disposal of assets, net (60) (41) — — (192) — (293) Operating (loss) income (8,425) (2,638) (1,100) (739) 350 2 (12,550) Interest expense and financing charges,

net 533 8,742 135 127 193 — 9,730 Other expense (income), net 1 1,491 3 — (373) — 1,122 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (8,959) $ (12,871) $ (1,238) $ (866) $ 530 $ 2 $ (23,402)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 20,166 $ 26,712 $ 10,633 $ 2,337 $ 5,111 $ — $ 64,959 Intersegment revenues 161 — — — 909 (1,070) — Total revenue 20,327 26,712 10,633 2,337 6,020 (1,070) 64,959 Cost of revenue, exclusive of

depreciation, depletion, amortization and

accretion 17,528 22,042 6,977 2,194 4,076 — 52,817 Intersegment cost of revenues 325 10 — — 735 (1,070) — Total cost of revenue 17,853 22,052 6,977 2,194 4,811 (1,070) 52,817 Selling, general and administrative 1,579 6,495 1,224 215 898 — 10,411 Depreciation, depletion, amortization

and accretion 3,971 1,557 2,836 1,114 1,755 — 11,233 Gains on disposal of assets, net (2,016) (311) — — (123) — (2,450) Impairment of goodwill — — — — 1,810 — 1,810 Operating loss (1,060) (3,081) (404) (1,186) (3,131) — (8,862) Interest expense and financing charges,

net 774 1,647 117 117 221 — 2,876 Other income, net — (11,348) (6) — (2,734) — (14,088) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (1,834) $ 6,620 $ (515) $ (1,303) $ (618) $ — $ 2,350

Nine Months ended September 30, 2024 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 20,218 $ 82,514 $ 13,908 $ 2,804 $ 15,288 $ — $ 134,732 Intersegment revenues 331 — 27 — 5,005 (5,363) $ — Total revenue 20,549 82,514 13,935 2,804 20,293 (5,363) 134,732 Cost of revenue, exclusive of

depreciation, depletion, amortization and

accretion 25,533 68,704 13,540 3,683 10,939 — 122,399 Intersegment cost of revenues 638 26 — 4 4,695 (5,363) $ — Total cost of revenue 26,171 68,730 13,540 3,687 15,634 (5,363) 122,399 Selling, general and administrative 3,156 105,625 3,185 618 2,377 — 114,961 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 8,501 1,972 4,105 2,075 2,603 — 19,256 Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net 85 (984) (110) — (1,487) — (2,496) Operating (loss) income (17,364) (92,829) (6,785) (3,576) 1,166 — (119,388) Interest expense and financing charges,

net 1,624 17,417 408 377 574 — 20,400 Other expense, net 2 63,919 2 — 735 — 64,658 Loss before income taxes $ (18,990) $ (174,165) $ (7,195) $ (3,953) $ (143) $ — $ (204,446)

Nine Months ended September 30, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 114,810 $ 83,308 $ 34,643 $ 6,501 $ 17,448 $ — $ 256,710 Intersegment revenues 400 — 25 — 1,743 (2,168) — Total revenue 115,210 83,308 34,668 6,501 19,191 (2,168) 256,710 Cost of revenue, exclusive of

depreciation, depletion, amortization and

accretion 93,158 67,810 21,905 6,035 13,153 — 202,061 Intersegment cost of revenues 1,029 29 — 26 1,084 (2,168) — Total cost of revenue 94,187 67,839 21,905 6,061 14,237 (2,168) 202,061 Selling, general and administrative 5,847 17,091 2,682 554 2,977 — 29,151 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and

accretion 13,288 7,366 6,397 3,497 6,291 — 36,839 Gains on disposal of assets, net (2,016) (439) (16) — (813) — (3,284) Impairment of goodwill — — — — 1,810 — 1,810 Operating income (loss) 3,904 (8,549) 3,700 (3,611) (5,311) — (9,867) Interest expense and financing charges,

net 2,527 5,361 422 376 699 — 9,385 Other expense (income), net 1 (28,713) (12) — (2,327) — (31,051) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,376 $ 14,803 $ 3,290 $ (3,987) $ (3,683) $ — $ 11,799

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, gains on disposal of assets, net, impairment of goodwill, stock based compensation, interest expense and financing charges, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net (loss) income $ (24,042)

$ (1,088)

$ (191,846)

$ 2,793 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 6,184

11,233

19,256

36,839 Gains on disposal of assets, net (293)

(2,450)

(2,496)

(3,284) Impairment of goodwill —

1,810

—

1,810 Stock based compensation 219

219

657

1,127 Interest expense and financing charges, net 9,730

2,876

20,400

9,385 Other expense (income), net 1,122

(14,088)

64,658

(31,051) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 640

3,438

(12,600)

9,006 Interest on trade accounts receivable —

11,443

(60,686)

33,897 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,440)

$ 13,393

$ (162,657)

$ 60,522

Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net (loss) income $ (8,959)

$ (1,834)

$ (18,990)

$ 1,376 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,546

3,971

8,501

13,288 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net (60)

(2,016)

85

(2,016) Stock based compensation 33

64

122

451 Interest expense and financing charges, net 533

774

1,624

2,527 Other expense, net 1

—

2

1 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,906)

$ 959

$ (8,656)

$ 15,627

Infrastructure Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net (loss) income $ (13,500)

$ 3,239

$ (158,767)

$ 6,392 Depreciation and amortization expense 626

1,557

1,972

7,366 Gains on disposal of assets, net (41)

(311)

(984)

(439) Stock based compensation 124

99

364

436 Interest expense and financing charges, net 8,742

1,647

17,417

5,361 Other expense (income), net 1,491

(11,348)

63,919

(28,713) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 629

3,381

(15,398)

8,411 Interest on trade accounts receivable —

11,443

(60,686)

33,897 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,929)

$ 9,707

$ (152,163)

$ 32,711

Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net (loss) income $ (1,238)

$ (515)

$ (7,195)

$ 3,290 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 1,688

2,836

4,105

6,397 Gains on disposal of assets, net —

—

(110)

(16) Stock based compensation 39

37

109

149 Interest expense and financing charges, net 135

117

408

422 Other expense (income), net 3

(6)

2

(12) Adjusted EBITDA $ 627

$ 2,469

$ (2,681)

$ 10,230

Drilling Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss $ (866)

$ (1,303)

$ (3,953)

$ (3,987) Depreciation expense 587

1,114

2,075

3,497 Stock based compensation 5

5

15

18 Interest expense and financing charges, net 127

117

377

376 Adjusted EBITDA $ (147)

$ (67)

$ (1,486)

$ (96)

Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss) $ 519

$ (675)

$ (2,941)

$ (4,278) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 737

1,755

2,603

6,291 Gains on disposal of assets, net (192)

(123)

(1,487)

(813) Impairment of goodwill —

1,810

—

1,810 Stock based compensation 18

14

47

73 Interest expense and financing charges, net 193

221

574

699 Other (income) expense, net (373)

(2,734)

735

(2,327) Provision for income taxes 11

57

2,798

595 Adjusted EBITDA $ 913

$ 325

$ 2,329

$ 2,050

a. Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

