Mammoth Growth Hires First Chief Revenue Officer

Mammoth Growth

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its past work in growth marketing, product analytics, and data warehouse projects, with more than 850 clients, Mammoth Growth is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Rodgers as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

"Everyone looks to technology to acquire more customers at a lower cost, but navigating all those tools and processes takes a very high level of expertise. Since 2015 we've spent countless hours addressing these kinds of questions for our clients. Our appointment of Matt as CRO marks a new era for Mammoth, where we're turning the focus back on ourselves to build a strong foundation for our next phase of growth." - Ryan Koonce, Founder & CEO at Mammoth Growth

Matt Rodgers is a senior, seasoned consulting professional with three decades of experience in  technology & professional services management. After graduating from Stanford University, Matt made his mark at Accenture, Autodesk, Salesforce, Slalom, and DocuSign, amongst others. Matt has deep subject matter expertise across all aspects of enterprise software, and client work experience in almost every industry. As a leader, Matt has built and run teams at venture-funded start-ups through Fortune 500 companies, consistently exceeding sales targets, delivery margins, and customer satisfaction benchmarks.

"When I spoke with Mammoth's co-founders Ryan and Jeff (Bartolini), I was amazed at what their team had accomplished so far. Throughout my previous experience, the one thing I've seen that often prevents companies from growing is their relationship with their data - how it's managed, how it's analyzed, and how easily team members can access it. Mammoth Growth smooths out every part of this dynamic to improve bottom line results. I'm excited to join the team and scale up growth for our clients." - Matt Rodgers, CRO, Mammoth Growth

Mammoth Growth is the global leader in data and analytics for driving growth marketing performance. Mammoth Growth's team of expert analysts and consultants transform teams into data-driven organizations that generate more revenue, from more customers, more often. Mammoth Growth specializes in data warehousing, CDP, product analytics, lifecycle marketing, conversion rate optimization, and multi-touch attribution. Companies like Dropbox, Calendly, and Deliveroo have turned to Mammoth Growth to untangle thorny technology challenges, centralize their customer data, and drive higher revenue.

Companies interested in building a stronger data infrastructure to acquire and retain more customers can contact Mammoth Growth here.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mammoth Growth

