Mammoth Holdings Acquires Fast Trac Car Washes in Tuscaloosa

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings, LLC ("Mammoth"), an Atlanta-based conveyor car wash operator, has acquired two express conveyor car washes from Fast Trac Express Car Wash ("Fast Trac") in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Northport, Alabama.

Marcus Kittrell, the founder of Mammoth's Marc-1 brand and Mammoth's Executive Vice President, explained, "Fast Trac fits our existing footprint well as we expand our presence in Alabama." He added, "Mammoth will now have 14 stores in the state providing our customers and unlimited wash club subscribers with expanded wash options."

Fast Trac's founder HM Nowlin stated, "There's no group I'd like my washes to be part of more than Mammoth in large part because of my respect for Marcus Kittrell." He added, "They [Mammoth] structured a deal tailor-made to meet my needs and treated my team and me with respect from start to finish."

Mammoth is the first car wash acquisition platform formed by industry-insiders and is the 8th largest express conveyor car wash operator in the United States. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, and PitStop, among others. Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital provides Mammoth's debt financing.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 47 conveyor car washes under the Marc-1, Swifty, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, Shine On, PitStop, and QuickWash Express brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Illinois, Utah, and Tennessee. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.

Following the transaction, Fast Trac will continue to own and operate three express conveyor car washes in Madison County, Alabama. Fast Trac was founded by HM Nowlin in 2008. To learn more, please visit Fast Trac or see us online at: www.fasttraccarwash.com.

Red Dog Equity LLCTM is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

