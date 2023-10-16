Mammoth Holdings Opens Wiggy Wash in Provo, UT Market

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced the recent opening of its newest location, Wiggy Wash near Provo, Utah. The new site aligns with Mammoth's dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

"We are happy to serve the greater Provo area with our latest Wiggy Wash site. Customers will be treated to state-of-the-art facilities and top-notch service," said Dave Hoffmann, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. "The newest Provo location is the company's 9th greenfield opening this year and represents another step forward towards our goal of 500 sites."

With 7 locations now in the Provo market, this new site is set to become a go-to destination for car owners in the area, providing convenience and top-notch service to every car and every customer. The site is the seventh Mammoth location under the Wiggy Wash brand.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 121 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity.

Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu's Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash, and Wiggy Wash.

Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (Advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth Holdings' debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings
Headquartered in Dallas, Mammoth Holdings operates 122 conveyor car washes under the Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu's Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash, and Wiggy Wash brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida.

Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit mammothholdings.com.

About Red Dog Equity LLC
Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization
The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com.

