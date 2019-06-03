Mammoth Holdings' "Operator-Focused" Conveyor Car Wash Platform Expands Its Atlanta Presence

ATLANTA, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings, LLC ("Mammoth"), an Atlanta-based express conveyor car wash operator, has added a fifth location under its Swifty brand on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta, bringing its total Atlanta locations to thirteen.

Gary Dennis, Mammoth's co-founder and CEO explained, "We want to give our customers more choices and added convenience and building out our markets is the best way to do that."

Mammoth is the first car wash consolidation platform formed by industry-insiders and is now the ninth largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States according to Commercial Plus's Top 100 list. Mammoth seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Finish Line, Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, and Ultra, among others.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital provides Mammoth's debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 30 express conveyor car washes and 1 flex service car wash under the Finish Line, Marc-1, Swifty, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Pals, and QuickWash Express brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC® is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

