Mammoth Life and Reinsurance Company Partners with The Marathon Group to Place $1 Billion in Life Insurance Benefits in Communities of Color

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Life and Reinsurance Company, a leading provider of life insurance solutions, today announced a strategic and exclusive partnership with The Marathon Group to place $1 billion in life insurance benefits in communities of color. This groundbreaking initiative will provide essential financial protection to underserved families and individuals across the United States.

Beginning September 9, 2024, Mammoth Life will collaborate to educate and empower agents of Color and their clients about the importance of life insurance. Through this partnership, Marathon members will access Mammoth Life's comprehensive suite of life insurance products, including term life, whole life, annuities and universal life policies.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Marathon Group to significantly impact the financial well-being of Communities of Color," said Paul Ford, CEO of Mammoth Life and Reinsurance Company. "By providing access to affordable and accessible life insurance, we can help families protect their loved ones and achieve their long-term financial goals."

Jeremiah Ramirez, CEO of the Marathon Group adds, "As a large agency owner, we are thrilled to take the lead in this important project that can meaningfully compress the wealth inequality gap that exists domestically. This partnership with Mammoth Life aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our agents with the tools and resources they need to make a difference in the lives of our clients."

Mammoth Life and The Marathon Group will host a series of educational webinars and events to inform agents of Color and their clients about life insurance benefits and how to select the right policy.

About Mammoth Life and Reinsurance Company

Mammoth Life and Reinsurance Company is a leading provider of life insurance solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Mammoth Life offers a wide range of products to meet the diverse needs of individuals and families. For more information, please visit www.mammothlife.com

About The Marathon Group

The Marathon Group was founded in 2020 by Jeremiah Ramirez during the height of the pandemic, potential clients most needed a greater sense of security, direction, and financial advice. The Marathon Group mission is simple: It's to serve its community. Marathon provides its clients with financial literacy tools, advice and products, allowing clients to more easily control their financial futures, grow and protect your personal and/or business assets, and pass on tax-advantaged wealth to their chosen heirs and charities—no matter what the economic climate. For more information, please visit www.themarathongroup.net

Media Contact:

Bryan Simms – Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Mammoth Life

[email protected]

212.518.1417

SOURCE Mammoth Life and Reinsurance Company