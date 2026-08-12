MAMMOTION Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Limited-Time Savings on Robotic Lawn Mowers and Pool Cleaners

From Aug. 12-31, customers can save up to $610 on select LUBA 3 AWD, LUBA mini 2 AWD and SPINO models through MAMMOTION online store, Amazon store and participating retailers.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, a global leader in outdoor robotics, today announced its 10th Anniversary Celebration, offering limited-time savings on select robotic lawn mower and pool cleaner models from Aug. 12 through Aug. 31. The campaign marks a decade of MAMMOTION innovation in outdoor robotics, as the brand continues to make autonomous lawn and pool care more accessible to modern households.

MAMMOTION 10th Anniversary Offers

MAMMOTION 10th Anniversary Sale: Save up to $610 on award-winning smart outdoor robots for a limited time

Available from August 12–31, homeowners can enjoy limited-time savings on selected LUBA 3 AWD Series, LUBA mini 2 AWD Series, and SPINO Series models through MAMMOTION's online store, Amazon store, and participating retail partners. A coupon is available on MAMMOTION's online store for new customers offering an additional $50 off.

LUBA 3 AWD 3000/H: Now $2,239, down from $2,799 — $560 off plus a free gift

Introduced at CES 2026, LUBA 3 AWD 3000/H is designed for complex lawns and challenging terrain, combining advanced navigation, AWD mobility and high mowing efficiency in a wire-free setup.

World's first Tri-Fusion Navigation System combines 360° LiDAR, network RTK and AI vision for precise wire-free mowing, without perimeter wires or a separate RTK antenna.

combines 360° LiDAR, network RTK and AI vision for precise wire-free mowing, without perimeter wires or a separate RTK antenna. All-wheel-drive platform handles slopes up to 80% (38.6°) and uneven terrain.

handles slopes up to 80% (38.6°) and uneven terrain. 15.7-inch cutting width and high-capacity battery mow up to 0.35 acres (1,400 m²) per charge.

LUBA mini 2 AWD 1500H: Now $1,799, down from $1,999 — $200 off plus a free gift

Built for small to medium-sized gardens, the compact LUBA mini 2 AWD 1500H brings wire-free navigation and AWD mobility to tighter outdoor spaces.

360° LiDAR and dual-camera AI vision support all-around awareness for reliable day-and-night navigation.

support all-around awareness for reliable day-and-night navigation. AWD platform provides traction and stability on slopes and uneven terrain.

provides traction and stability on slopes and uneven terrain. Side-cutting disc trims closer to edges, reducing manual touch-ups for a cleaner finish.

SPINO E1: Now $499, down from $799 — $300 off

An affordable robotic pool cleaner designed to simplify routine pool maintenance.

Triple brushless motor system delivers 5,800 GPH suction for powerful pool cleaning.

delivers 5,800 GPH suction for powerful pool cleaning. Cleans floors, walls, and waterlines in one cycle, with up to 3.5 hours of runtime for pools up to 1,600 sq. ft.

A Decade of Redefining Outdoor Robotics

Founded in 2016, MAMMOTION began dedicated robotic lawn mower development in 2019 and introduced the world's first wire-free RTK-powered all-wheel-drive robotic lawn mower, the LUBA AWD Series, in 2022. The company has since advanced outdoor robotics through several category firsts, from AI vision and RTK fusion navigation for robotic mowers, to self-emptying lawn sweeping and Tri-Fusion Navigation combining LiDAR, RTK and AI vision.

Since 2025, MAMMOTION has been recognized as the world's No.1 wire-free robotic lawn mower brand by sales value[i]. As of August 2026, the company has served more than 750,000 residential and commercial customers worldwide, with products distributed in more than 30 countries and a growing global service network.

"When MAMMOTION started, our goal was simple: make outdoor robots reliable enough for real lawns, real yards and real weather," said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "Ten years later, customers around the world are using our products to take back time from backyard chores. This anniversary is a chance to thank them while looking ahead to the next generation of outdoor robotics and a more boundless way of living outdoors."

As MAMMOTION celebrates its first decade, the brand will return to IFA 2026 this September with new outdoor robotics innovations. More details will be announced during the event.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is a world-leading outdoor robotics company dedicated to creating intelligent, eco-friendly solutions for autonomous outdoor living. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the world's No.1 best-selling wire-free robotic lawn mower brand, MAMMOTION offers a portfolio spanning robotic lawn care, pool maintenance and intelligent landscaping. As the company celebrates its 10th anniversary in August 2026, MAMMOTION continues to develop robotic solutions that help homeowners and professionals care for outdoor spaces with greater ease, precision and efficiency.

[i] Source: Frost & Sullivan; Based on the research on the global perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mowers market; Measured by the global sales revenue of perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mowers from July 2024 to June 2025; Perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mowers refer to autonomous robotic lawn mowers without guidance cables or infrastructure, utilizing onboard technologies for lawn mapping and navigation; Research completion date: December 2025.

SOURCE MAMMOTION