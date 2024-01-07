MAMMOTION Launches 2.0 Version of Its Best-Selling Robotic Mower, LUBA, at CES

Next-generation series sets new standard for a freshly cut lawn with advanced navigation and total yard coverage

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, a leader in robotic outdoor solutions, today unveiled the LUBA 2 AWD Series at the 2024 CES Smart Home showcase (Booth #52809). This represents the latest evolution of the LUBA AWD line of robotic mowers, delivering a new realm of possibility for flawless, pristine lawn care.

Building on the beloved reliability and wire-free functionalities of the original LUBA, major updates to the LUBA 2 include:

LUBA 2 AWD Robot Mower

Wireless precision for impeccable lawn coverage: The 3D Vision and RTK fusion-mapping system ensures precise positioning, eliminating the need for wiring. Custom mowing paths are optimized for full yard coverage, tackling complex landscapes effortlessly.

All-terrain mastery: The LUBA 2 tackles uneven slopes and real-world obstacles like muddy ruts and rogue roots that leave less capable mowers stuck. Its rugged suspension and reinforced AWD effortlessly crest steep 38-degree inclines without losing momentum.

Triple obstacle detection and avoidance: With bionic 3D vision, ultrasonic radars and physical bumpers, the LUBA 2 detects ob­stacles down to 1 inch, enabling it to expertly maneuver around animals, garden hoses and tricky hazards, without mowing interruptions.

Lawn artistry: Featuring lawn printing technology via the MAMMOTION App, the LUBA 2 transforms grass into customizable designs, emblems, and decorations.

"We designed the LUBA 2 to be the ultimate, hands-free solution for anyone who wants pristine lawn care," said Jidong Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "From all-terrain handling to total customization, its commercial-grade technology makes easy work of even daunting yard projects so users can skip the headaches and enjoy their outdoor oasis."

The LUBA 2 AWD Series, available from January 7, 2024, boasts eight different models, catering to various lawn sizes from 0.05 to 2.5 acres. With cutting height options ranging from 1.2 to 4 inches, these models are available for online purchase at a starting MSRP of $2,099 USD.

To learn more, visit mammotion.com.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to cultivating an intelligent and high-quality and eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through innovative robotics solutions. The team's core members come from the world's leading robotic and UAV companies.Their mission commences with revolutionizing robot lawn mowers for both professionals and consumers, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient outdoor experience.

SOURCE Mammotion Tech