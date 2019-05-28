Man and Machine: [24]7.ai CEO Publishes Book Redefining Role of AI in Customer Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence is changing the future of work. From digital assistants like Siri and Alexa to predictive stock programs used by retail giants like Amazon, AI helps people make smart business decisions more efficiently. Many experts talk about intelligent machines as replacements for human workers—that in the future bots will be so efficient they'll replace the human workforce altogether. [24]7.ai co-founder and CEO P.V. Kannan wants to change that perception, and he's authored a new book featuring a foreword from Pulitzer Prize winner and New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman to do just that.

Cover for THE AGE OF INTENT

The Age of Intent: Using Artificial Intelligence to Deliver a Superior Customer Experience (Amplify Publishing, May 28, 2019) posits a future where AI creates jobs instead of destroying them—a future where humans and machines grow and learn together not just to help the bottom line, but to serve human customers better, faster, and more efficiently. With the help of highly intelligent chatbots and virtual agents, workers will be able to help customers and each other much faster, leading to higher customer satisfaction and a more effective workforce—if companies get smart about utilizing the technology. Co-written with former SVP of Forrester Research Josh Bernoff and including case studies featuring major companies like Avis Budget, TGI Fridays, and Dish Network that have implemented virtual agents to take their service to the next level, The Age of Intent is an essential primer on the changing role of artificial intelligence and a roadmap to implementing these complex systems successfully.

P.V. Kannan co-founded [24]7.ai in 2000. Under his leadership, it has become a profitable business with more than 15,000 employees worldwide and achieved a reputation as one of the most trusted customer experience technology firms in the industry. P.V. holds more than thirty patents (issued and pending) and has written and spoken extensively on some of the key issues surrounding AI, chatbots, machine learning, big data, and customer experience, including recent coverage by Cheddar, Harvard Business Review, and The New York Times.

