Man Born With No Arms or Legs Has More Heart Than All of Us!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabe Adams travels on an adventure of a lifetime spanning Utah to Nashville with Grammy Award winning record producer & hit songwriter Joe West , Together, the duo accomplish things that they thought might not be possible and along the way encourage others to push a little harder, reach a little higher and see the world in a different light.

Limb-itless: Adventure Songwriting Gabe Adams & Joe West appear on the Adam Carolla Show

Adams was born in Brazil with Hanhart Syndrome, a genetic disorder, leaving him with no limbs. Gabe's tragic beginning was not his tragic end, but rather the seed of a story that would eventually become a self-authored masterpiece with all the ingredients needed to change the world.

Grammy Award winning producer West saw Gabe's story on Facebook (his video story alone has more than 200 million views), and was so moved that he reached out directly to Gabe. Said West, "The goal was to thank him and let him know how inspired I was by his story. After watching Gabe I felt like I could do anything… I didn't know how or what, but I knew I had to collaborate with him."

Their collaboration is documented in this viral video, "Limb-itless: Adventure Songwriting," which is available now on YouTube .

Adams and West head off into the canyons of Utah to find friendship and a song then fly back to Music City to turn their creation into a record, all while the true story is subliminally unfolding… With enough perseverance, passion and heart any goal is achievable!

Appearance on the Adam Carolla Show: Link

"Watching Limb-itless was like going to an attitude chiropractor."

- Jimmy Wayne #1 Billboard Hit Recording Artist, New York Times Best-Selling Author

