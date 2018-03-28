Man Crates Launches Porch Piracy Protection Service to Safeguard Shipments

According to the 2017 Package Theft Report, 61 percent of American consumers believe that online retailers are not doing enough to prevent package theft. With its highly desirable gift packages landing on hundreds of thousands of doorsteps nationwide, Man Crates recognizes the threat of theft from criminals, neighbors and even envious family members and is working to eliminate that risk for its customers.

"As a leader in the gifting space, we feel it is our duty to help protect the valuable packages and gifts that we ship to our customers," comments Jon Beekman, Man Crates Founder and CEO. "Our customers depend on us to delight their loved ones with a unique gift they will love. Since 31 percent of Americans have revealed that they are victims of package theft, giving our consumers peace of mind is of the utmost importance to us. Man Crates is known for our legendary customer support and our High Five Guarantee, which ensures that our customers are 100% satisfied. This new Porch Piracy Protection service is an important extension of our High Five Guarantee, so we can protect our customers from the risk of having their gifts, and the memories they will share through the fun opening experience, from being stolen off of their porches."

After purchasing the perfect gift for the man in your life, you can now select your Porch Piracy Protection option during the checkout process, similar to how you choose your shipping preference. Porch Privacy Protection feature options include:

- Giant Mouse Trap: Guaranteed to capture and hold thieves up to 250 pounds, mouse traps are used creating 100% recycled crate materials.

- Swarms of Bees: Available exclusively during sunny weather conditions, swarms include between 50 and 75 bees that will surround and sting suspicious persons who come within seven feet of a package.

- Acoustic Guitar Guy: Our most cost-effective option supplies a musician of questionable talent who will perform around your gift for tips and donations.

- Ill-Tempered Baboon: Trained at Man Crates' headquarters, baboons are provided photos of intended recipients to insure packages are not picked up by others.

- Creepy Clown: With males and females available, clowns will hide in shrubbery or behind exterior home décor to effectively frighten and ward off robbers as they approach the Man Crate.

- Unavoidable Solicitor: Usually soliciting a minute for the environment, best for urban delivery addresses, this option is not available overnight.

Man Crates helps you celebrate the men in your life with unique and exciting gifts you'll be proud to give, and he'll be thrilled to receive. With its collections of Crates, Maker Kits and new gifting experiences, the perfect gift for every guy in your life is just a click away. Not only will the recipient love the personalized gift, the opening experience will create memories that you'll be talking about for years to come.

For more information about Man Crates, please visit www.mancrates.com.

About Man Crates

Man Crates is an e-commerce company that believes people deserve brag worthy gifts. We know guys, and we especially know how tough it is to find gifts guys actually want. Man Crates helps you celebrate the men in your life with unique and exciting gifts you'll be proud to give, and he'll be thrilled to receive. Our mission is to make awesome gifts that guys actually want, gifts that reek of excitement and bring people together. We're in the business of making memories with a hint of mischief. With its collection of Crates, Maker Kits and new gifting experiences, there is the perfect gift for every guy in your life. Man Crates backs every product sold with an unconditional "High Five Guarantee" and legendary customer support. For more information, visit www.mancrates.com, and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Based on Man Crates 2017 Package Theft Report. Also, the Man Crates Porch Piracy Protection Feature is a joke. Happy April Fools!

