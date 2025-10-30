Man in a Box: Stockton Protest Performance Puts Spotlight on California's Broken Employment System

Michael A. DiManno, founder and CEO of the company behind Evoove, brings awareness to an employment system that fails to empower both businesses and employees

STOCKTON, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, downtown Stockton became the stage for a bold performance when a man sealed inside a transparent 8' x 8' x 8' cube sat at a desk, speaking live to the world about California's broken employment system.

The performance, called Project Ice Cube, streamed from www.GuyInABox.com, where viewers could scan a QR code to chat directly with the man inside — Michael A. DiManno, founder and CEO of EmployInsure, the company behind Evoove, a digital W-2 talent marketplace built on the idea of No Barriers — removing red tape and forging new paths between employers and workers.

"This wasn't just a stunt," said spokesperson Stacey Kauffman. "It was a living manifesto — a raw performance designed to force a conversation about an employment system that's failed too many businesses and workers for too long."

Throughout the day, passersby gathered at DeCarli Plaza to film, engage, and debate, while hundreds more joined online. Within hours, #NoBarriers trended regionally across social media. The moment also caught the attention of CBS News Sacramento, whose broadcast segment aired Wednesday night, amplifying the discussion statewide.

A Symbol of Change and Growth

The event capped a year of unprecedented momentum for EmployInsure and its subsidiaries. Under DiManno's leadership, the company achieved record expansion across California's most challenging labor sectors — including logistics, warehousing, and staffing — while maintaining a 95 percent reduction in litigation for its Samuel Hale clients. He also spearheaded the launch of EmployInsure's enhanced Employment-as-a-Service (EaaS) Infrastructure, a next-generation platform that unifies payroll, insurance, compliance, and technology into one seamless employer service — redefining what's possible for California businesses.

At the heart of that transformation is Evoove, the digital W-2 marketplace turning policy into possibility. Its No Barriers model delivers direct, compliant connections between employers and workers, making fairness, freedom, and benefits the standard. Project Ice Cube served as a visual metaphor for that mission: shattering glass between people and opportunity.

About Evoove

Evoove is the first W-2 Digital Talent Marketplace built with No Barriers — designed to honor employment professionals and make work function better for everyone. Unlike traditional staffing agencies, Evoove offers unlimited reach, built-in compliance protection, and benefits that inspire long-term loyalty, including lifetime retirement income. By tearing down barriers between businesses and workers, Evoove is rewriting the staffing playbook and creating a marketplace where freedom, prosperity, and possibility are the standard. For more information, visit www.evoove.com.

