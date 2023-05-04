Man-made Sausage Casing Market size to grow by USD 731.84 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rapid proliferation of quick service restaurants - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The man-made sausage casing market size is forecast to increase by USD 731.84 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.88%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing household consumption of processed meat, rapid proliferation of quick service restaurants, and growing meat processing industry in emerging markets. Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Man-made sausage casing market Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2023-2027

The global man-made sausage casing market is subjected to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Changing consumer consumption patterns may affect vendor performance in the global man-made sausage casing market. Vendors operating in the global man-made sausage casing market may also be affected by consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Biostar Co., Blancasings Industriale SRL, Colpak, Danish Crown AS, Devro plc, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Foodchem International Corp., Fortis Srl, Icahn Enterprises L.P., Kalle GmbH, Malabar Ingredients, Nippi Inc., Oversea Casing Co., PODANFOL S.A., SELO BV, Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd., Viscofan SA, and ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

Almol Australiasia Casings pl - The company offers man made sausage casing such as Hukki, Hukki NET, Hukki Hitch & Gitternet, and Hukki Honeycomb.

The company offers man made sausage casing such as Hukki, Hukki NET, Hukki Hitch & Gitternet, and Hukki Honeycomb. Blancasings Industriale SRL - The company offers man made sausage casing such as Nippi Collagen Casings, and Futamura Fibrous Casings.

The company offers man made sausage casing such as Nippi Collagen Casings, and Futamura Fibrous Casings. Colpak - The company offers man made sausage casing such as nylon casings.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

To get the requisite details about market vendors and their offerings, ask for a custom report.

Man-made Sausage Casing Market - Market Segmentation:

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (household and industrial), type (collagen casing, cellulose casing, fibrous casing, plastic casing, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the household segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of market revenue when compared to the industrial segment during the forecast period. Increasing household consumption of processed meat is one of the driving factors for the demand for man-made sausage casing. This results in the demand for man-made sausage casings having surged over the previous decade and is likely to continue over the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive analysis of the market from industry experts. Download the Sample

Man-made Sausage Casing Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The rapid proliferation of quick-service restaurants is a major driver for market growth.

Quick-service restaurants include fast-food and fast-casual restaurants and they account for a significant share of the global restaurant market.

Most of the quick-service restaurants use sausages to make a variety of fast food items, such as sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, and pizza, which are highly preferred by customers.

Therefore, the rise in the number of quick-service restaurants will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

The rising number of organized retail outlets that offer processed meat products is an emerging trend in the market.

Due to the rapid growth in the demand for processed meat from quick food restaurants and households, there is an increase in the number of organized retail stores, such as supermarkets, that offer meat products.

The supermarkets offer processed meat in various forms, including sausages, hot dogs, salami, bacon, and ham. They are suitable for easy cooking.

Moreover, factors such as low cost, less time for cooking, and lower prices, increase the popularity among restaurants and households.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth of the man-made sausage casing during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

The increasing frequency of animal disease outbreaks is a major challenge hindering the market growth.

The prevalence of various diseases in farm animals restricts their use in manufacturing sausage casings, which may impede the growth of the global market.

Foot-and-mouth disease, rinderpest, fowl plague, rift valley fever, swine vesicular disease, bovine spongiform encephalopathy, contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, pneumovirus, porcine circovirus 2, porcine reproduction and respiratory syndrome, and avian influenza are some common diseases that affect livestock and poultry flocks.

Hence, disease outbreaks in animals may negatively affect the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about market challenges and much more, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this Man-made Sausage Casing Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the man-made sausage casing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the man-made sausage casing market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the man-made sausage casing market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the man-made sausage casing market vendors

Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cold cuts market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% between 2022 and 2027. The cold cuts market size is forecast to increase by USD 153.31 billion. This cold cuts market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (deli cold cuts and packaged cold cuts), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising health consciousness and demand for low-fat and low-sodium products are notably driving the market growth.

The hot dogs and sausages market size is expected to increase by USD 13.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the hot dogs and sausages market segmentation by product (pork hot dogs and sausages, beef hot dogs and sausages, chicken hot dogs and sausages, and other hot dogs and sausages), application (cocktail sausages, dinner sausages, breakfast sausages, and other sausages), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The increasing demand from millennials is notably driving the hot dogs and sausages market growth.

Man-made Sausage Casing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 731.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Biostar Co., Blancasings Industriale SRL, Colpak, Danish Crown AS, Devro plc, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Foodchem International Corp., Fortis Srl, Icahn Enterprises L.P., Kalle GmbH, Malabar Ingredients, Nippi Inc., Oversea Casing Co., PODANFOL S.A., SELO BV, Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd., Viscofan SA, and ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global man-made sausage casing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global man-made sausage casing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Collagen casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Collagen casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Collagen casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Collagen casing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Collagen casing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cellulose casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Cellulose casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cellulose casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Cellulose casing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cellulose casing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Fibrous casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Fibrous casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Fibrous casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Fibrous casing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Fibrous casing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Plastic casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Plastic casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Plastic casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Plastic casing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Plastic casing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Almol Australiasia Casings pl

Exhibit 123: Almol Australiasia Casings pl - Overview



Exhibit 124: Almol Australiasia Casings pl - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Almol Australiasia Casings pl - Key offerings

12.4 Blancasings Industriale SRL

Exhibit 126: Blancasings Industriale SRL - Overview



Exhibit 127: Blancasings Industriale SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Blancasings Industriale SRL - Key offerings

12.5 Colpak

Exhibit 129: Colpak - Overview



Exhibit 130: Colpak - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Colpak - Key offerings

12.6 Danish Crown AS

Exhibit 132: Danish Crown AS - Overview



Exhibit 133: Danish Crown AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Danish Crown AS - Key offerings

12.7 Devro plc

Exhibit 135: Devro plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Devro plc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Devro plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Devro plc - Segment focus

12.8 Fibran Group

Exhibit 139: Fibran Group - Overview



Exhibit 140: Fibran Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Fibran Group - Key offerings

12.9 Foodchem International Corp.

Exhibit 142: Foodchem International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Foodchem International Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Foodchem International Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Exhibit 145: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Segment focus

12.11 Kalle GmbH

Exhibit 150: Kalle GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 151: Kalle GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Kalle GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 Nippi Inc.

Exhibit 153: Nippi Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Nippi Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Nippi Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 PODANFOL S.A.

Exhibit 156: PODANFOL S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 157: PODANFOL S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: PODANFOL S.A. - Key offerings

12.14 SELO BV

Exhibit 159: SELO BV - Overview



Exhibit 160: SELO BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: SELO BV - Key offerings

12.15 Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Viscofan SA

Exhibit 165: Viscofan SA - Overview



Exhibit 166: Viscofan SA - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Viscofan SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Viscofan SA - Segment focus

12.17 ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd.

Exhibit 169: ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio