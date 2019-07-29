Man Repeller x Klarna Partner to Bring Your Dream Closet to SHOWFIELDS

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Man Repeller, an innovative and intellectual fashion and lifestyle brand, Klarna, the leading alternative payments provider, announces its latest collaborative pop-up in SHOWFIELDS. From July 29, shoppers will be able to visit Man Repeller x Klarna's highly-instagrammable SHOWFIELDS space. Man Repeller fans can also shop whenever and wherever on the Repeller shopping site and at SHOWFIELDS using Klarna as their flexible payment method of choice.

The Man Repeller x Klarna Lounge is a lot like your dream closet, EXCEPT IT'S NOT A DREAM. Or a drill. Or even a closet. It's better: a space curated by Man Repeller team members with some of their favorite clothes, shoes, and accessories, all available to shop now and pay later. Decked out in Klarna's inimitable cool and quirky style, the pop-up features product curated by the Man Repeller team. Brands include Repeller, Man Repeller's very own accessories collection, as well as brands Coco & Breezy, Cuts, M.Gemi, Planet Blue, and Wolven - all available for purchase with easy payment solutions via Klarna.

Klarna believes in reigniting the joy of shopping from a mundane, time consuming task to a fun, 'smoooth' experience. Bringing brands together in an unconventional method provides shoppers the thrill of finding a hidden gem, discovering a new brand, and getting the perfect piece to showcase self-expression and individual style. If shoppers can't make it to the pop-up, they can check out the cool closet on the Repeller shopping site and choose Klarna upon check out and pay with four equal payments collected bi-weekly – with no interest or fees. Man Repeller joins Klarna's 130,000 merchants, making Klarna the largest alternative payment provider in the US.

The Man Repeller x Klarna pop-up will be open to the public from July 29 at Showfields, 11 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012.

About Klarna

Klarna is a leading global payments provider that's revolutionizing the payment experience for shoppers and merchants alike. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2005, Klarna gives consumers the option to pay now, pay later or over time — offering a trusted, frictionless and smoooth checkout experience. Klarna now works with 130,000 merchants including Adidas, Sephora, ASOS, Nike, Sonos, IKEA, H&M and JD Sports, to offer payment solutions to users across Europe and North America. Klarna has 2,500 employees and is active in 14 countries.

About Man Repeller

Founded by Leandra Medine in 2010, Man Repeller explores the expansive constellation of things women care about from a place of openness and humor, with the conviction that an interest in fashion doesn't minimize one's intellect. With a growing community of over 3 million people worldwide across site and social platforms, Man Repeller is committed to building a space where women feel more understood and less alone by fostering conversation (visual and written, online and offline) on topics that run a gamut from style and power to culture and identity.

About SHOWFIELDS

SHOWFIELDS is a pioneer of next-generation brick-and-mortar retail that offers up-and-coming brands the opportunity to connect with consumers in a completely customized pop-up space within SHOWFIELDS' permanent location. Now open at 11 Bond Street in NYC with additional locations planned for the future, SHOWFIELDS is disrupting the retail industry by making it possible for digital-first brands to interact with and sell to customers without the risks that come with opening a dedicated store. The four-story flagship location features an array of curated brands from the wellness, home and design spaces alongside dedicated food, drink and event programming.

SOURCE Klarna