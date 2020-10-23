Man Sang Envelope Mfg Co Ltd launches the New Pink with Iridesse Production Press in Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

The new pink joins the lineup of other specialty dry inks that have been previously released for the Iridesse Production Press - gold, silver, white, clear, and custom red, realized by mixing and optimizing a new ﬂuores-cent-type color. The ability to incorporate bright and vibrant pink hues into the design of printed materials will help broaden the scope of different styles of visual expressions, including cute, cool, and elegant styles.

The mixture of pink dry ink with CMYK colors will enable printing orange, red, violet, and other colors with a vibrancy that cannot be achieved with CMYK colors alone. When used in conjunction with existing specialty dry inks including gold and silver, it can expand the scope of expression for various on-demand printing needs such as marketing collaterals that include point-of-purchase (POP) advertising, leaﬂets, and catalogs, as well as for folding cartons and packages.

"Facing the big challenges in the current market, we must make appropriate adjustments. We should no longer wait for big order quantities and a long delivery schedule. We have to provide customers with a 'quick and accurate' solution." said Man Sang. "By introducing digital into traditional offset and its after press processes, we will be giving our customers more comprehensive solutions, especially the higher standard for cosmetic packaging in color and timing."

Man Sang was established in 1981 and has over 40 years of experience in the printing industry. They aim to provide absolute packaging solutions for different products by taking a consultative approach to match your packaging needs. Man Sang's factories are located in Guangdong, China with experienced workers and high-tech printing presses as well as after press machines for different finishing. The company is an approved supplier for many international brand names with ISO9001, ISO14001, BRC, BSCI, and FSC qualifications.

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia