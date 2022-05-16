Man Who Uncovered Hunter Biden Laptop to Rally with Oklahoma US Senate Candidate

The Delaware computer repair shop owner who blew the whistle on Hunter Biden's "Laptop From Hell," is coming to Oklahoma for two rallies with US Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer on May 21st in Tulsa and Oklahoma City

TULSA, Oklahoma, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Lahmeyer, the Businessman and Pastor who is seeking to unseat establishment GOP Senator James Lankford in Oklahoma will be feature alongside John Paul Mac Isaac, the whistleblower who gained national prominence in the lead up to the 2020 election when he sounded the alarm about the content he discovered on a laptop left at his computer repair shop by Hunter Biden. Lahmeyer has previously appeared at rallies and secured the endorsements of Trump advisors Roger Stone and General Michael Flynn.

John Paul Mac Isaac first went to the FBI with the hard drive from Hunter's "laptop from hell," but was dismayed when he realized that the Bureau did not want anything to do with the laptop President Biden's son abandoned at Mac Isaac's computer repair shop. When the contents were eventually leaked, the mainstream media, Democrats, and their allies in Big Tech, claimed it was all a hoax and "Russian disinformation or propaganda." Just a few weeks ago, the New York Times confirmed that the laptop was indeed real and the contents were not a hoax.

"To have someone as courageous and brave as Mr. Mac Isaac in Oklahoma to support our campaign is a great honor. When he came forward with the laptop from hell, he was doxxed and harassed by powerful billion-dollar media conglomerates. This led to threats against his livelihood and his personal safety. I think it's very important for Oklahomans to hear his story. When I am elected to the United States Senate, I will fight for more expansive and responsive protections for whistleblowers like John Paul Mac Isaac, who is an American hero. Whether you are exposing corporate greed or government corruption, you should be afforded respect and protection from the United States, even when you are exposing the wayward son of a former Vice President who was at the time campaigning for President," explained Lahmeyer.

There will be two rallies with Mac Issac and Lahmeyer on May 21st, the first occurring at 2pm in Oklahoma City and then another at 6pm at Sheridan Church in Tulsa (4121 S. Sheridan Road). You can get tickets here.

