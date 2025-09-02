Måna Care AB Announces Strategic Sales Partnership with CareNova to Expand U.S. Reach

STALLARHOLMEN, Sweden, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Måna Care AB is proud to announce a strategic sales partnership with CareNova, extending Måna's U.S. footprint into Texas, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Måna's mission to promote digital inclusion and elevate in-home care for elderly and cognitively challenged communities.

At the heart of this expansion is the Måna® Digital Companion—a breakthrough platform that blends AI and intelligent agents to deliver intuitive, natural-language interaction, personalized care support, and seamless family connectivity. Måna empowers users to stay engaged, safe, and emotionally connected, reducing isolation and enhancing quality of life.

Måna Care AB and CareNova:

"From our very first Conversation, CareNova saw what makes Måna ® truly special: a simple, voice-driven interface that improves 24/7 in-home care and gives families peace-of-mind. Through their extensive network of elderly care clients, they will position Måna Care AB for growth in our B2B sales across key U.S. states with the largest concentration of retirement communities. As we continue to add new strategic partners, our number one criteria is to seek partners who believe in Måna's potential and it is clear that CareNova absolutely does."

— Jeff DeAngelis, CEO & Anders Reisch, Chairman, Måna Care AB

"We were immediately struck by Måna's elegant fusion of AI and elderly minded design. It's unlike anything we've see, an intuitive Digital Companion that adapts to each user's comfort level and encourages meaningful engagements. With our extensive network of caregivers, we know how transformative this can be. Together, we will bring families closer and improve lives."

— Dzung Tran, Founder & CEO, CareNova of Three Rivers Bridge

About Måna Care AB

Måna Care AB is a Swedish start-up founded in June 2023 with a focus on delivering an intuitive digital communication and care platform, Måna® (*). By blending the latest advances in generative AI, industrial IoT technology, and a unique communication protocol, Måna will simplify care and communication between users, relatives, health, and social care professionals.

(*) Måna (mˈɑːnə) means to care.

Contact: Anders Reisch, [email protected], phone +46-708-760-141

Source: Måna Care AB, Tegelugnsvägen 19, 64562 Stallarholmen, org. 559439–7969

http://www.manacare.se

Contact: Anders Reisch, [email protected], phone +46-708-760-141

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mana-care-ab/r/mana-care-ab-partnership-with-carenova,c4225143

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Måna Care AB