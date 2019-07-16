Mana Group Reveals Plans For New Logistics Hub And Mixed-Use Aerotropolis In Panama

MIAMI, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moishe Mana, the Founder and Chairman of Mana Group, was among a distinguished of guests attending the inauguration of Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo in Panama City on June 29.

During his visit to Panama, Mr. Mana expressed interest in leading a group to purchase a large property adjacent to Panama Tocumen International Airport as home for a new project. The project, Mana Panama, will create a state-of-the-art logistics hub as well as a mixed-use Aerotropolis that seamlessly integrates residential, commercial and logistics in one self-contained community. Mana Panama, will attract players in key industries who value geographical presence in Panama; seek competitive delivery times, cost-efficient distribution, added-value logistics processes and in-transit high-tech assembling.

Mr. Mana finds Panama perfectly situated geographically and an excellent access point to all established markets in the Americas and Europe, as well as the extra-regional markets of East and South East Asia. Taking the lead in the exploration of Mana Panama, Mr. Mana works continuously to bring in additional international business leaders to form a powerful joint venture on this project.

ABOUT MOISHE MANA

Moishe Mana is the Founder and Chairman of Mana Group, a diversified conglomerate with more than 200 acres of urban land, 15 million square feet of floor space, and 2000 acres of farmland; as well as considerable holdings in technology, fashion, entertainment, agriculture, and logistics. Having moved from Israel to the United States in the 1980s, Mr. Mana established Moishe's Moving and his business diversified into general and specialized storage (documents, wine, art), real estate, and other fields. Mr. Mana is the owner of MILK Studios and Mana Contemporay, the largest arts center of its kind. An admirer of Miami he wanted to help develop its cultural base and diversify its economy. After the acquisition of real estate in the Wynwood Art District and Downtown Miami-Flagler, the cornerstones for his urban renewal and community development platform, Mana Common, he is one of the largest private landowners in South Florida today.

ABOUT MANA GROUP

Mana Group is a privately held company founded and operated by the visionary entrepreneur, Moishe Mana. Under the corporate umbrella of Mana Group exists a diversified collection of highly successful individually operated businesses across real estate, technology, agriculture, trade, art, logistics, entertainment, fashion, and film. Mana Group pursues projects and investments which foster social impact while simultaneously maximize return.

