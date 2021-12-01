Mana Lumumba-Kasongo is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LEESBURG, Ga., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana Lumumba-Kasongo is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Name in Emergency Medicine for her work in the Medical field and in recognition of her work at Crisp Regional Hospital.

In her daily work, Dr. Kasongo is an Attending Physician at Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele, GA. She maintains hospital privileges at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. She works with patients who require emergency care or women's healthcare.

Mana Lumumba-Kasongo

Highly educated in her specialty, Dr. Kasongo first attended DePaul University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies in 1993. She next attended Columbia University in New York, NY, graduating with a Master of Science degree in Journalism in 1996. To earn her Medical degree, she attended Rush University Medical College in Chicago, IL, graduating in 2002. Dr. Kasongo then completed a residency from 2002 - 2006 in Emergency Medicine at New York University School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital. As a result of her training, she is board certified in Emergency Medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

Outside of her clinical work, Dr. Kasongo enjoys writing about her work as an Emergency Medicine Doctor. NYU Alumni magazine recently published a piece by Dr. Kasongo about her experiences living and working on the front lines through the COVID-19 pandemic in rural Georgia. Dr. Kasongo has had articles published with ABC News, Newsweek, and Real Health Magazine.

With a varied career in multiple industries, Dr. Kasongo is the Co-Founder of the Black Star News, a New York City-based newspaper for weekly investigative journalism, with a focus on the African American community and healthcare topics. Dr. Kasongo has worked as a freelance reporter and public speaker. She worked as a Medical Correspondent for Fox News 31, the My Turn Contributor to Newsweek, a Medical Reporter for ABC News, and a Speaker for DePaul University and George Washington University. She is currently working as a Guest Medical Contributor for Newsy, the largest online newscast platform.

In addition, she was asked to give the annual Martin Luther King lecture at her alma mater, DePaul University. An active member of the school community, she served on the Advisory Committee for the College of Communications from 2007-2013.

One of the most profound and heartbreaking experiences of her life was providing medical care in rural Kenya during 2009 and 2011, and in Haiti in 2010. She was among the first medical teams to who gave aid to Haitians after the devastating earthquake in 2010, arriving just four days after the earthquake. She and her team set up a makeshift hospital at the border of Haiti and the D.R., and were able to save many lives through their emergency care.

On a personal note, Dr. Kasongo loves to spend time with her husband and two children. Her hobbies include reading historical novels, traveling, eating at new restaurants, and watching movies - especially Marvel movies and Star Wars - with her family.

For more information, visit www.crispregional.org and https://www.blackstarnews.com/.

