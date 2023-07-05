MANA PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

News provided by

MANA Products

05 Jul, 2023, 15:54 ET

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MANA Products, the world's leading partner for innovative development and manufacturing of branded and private label prestige beauty products, announces the establishment of a new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

The formation of this board of global, distinguished scientists reflects MANA's commitment to support research and development and scientific advancements in the beauty industry. The SAB will serve to advise the company on progressing its research program and to accelerate scientific innovation in skincare, color cosmetics and hybrid products in collaboration with MANA's industry-leading research and development team.

Christos Kyrou, MANA's Senior Vice President of Research and Development, will lead the board in the discovery and implementation of technological advancements, exploration of novel cosmetic active ingredients, and, ultimately, the development of differentiated innovation.

"We are fortunate to be partnering with a team of such renowned scientists whose diverse areas of expertise and perspectives will bring great value to our innovation program", said Christos Kyrou. "Their valuable insights will help build upon our current technical capabilities and inspire our approach to developing breakthrough products across beauty categories for our customers".

The board members bring scientific expertise and experience in cosmetic dermatology, biosciences, active ingredient development, topical ingredient delivery systems, and the skin microbiome and its role in skin health and wellness.

MANA's Scientific Advisory Board includes:

  • Gopinathan Menon, PhD. Award-winning industry scientist and thought leader in academic dermatological research with a specialization on the skin barrier with over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications and 9 patents. Fellow of the California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco, Chair of Gordon Research Conference on Skin Barrier (2011), and honorary member of the Center for Dermal Research, Rutgers.
  • Zoe Diana Draelos, MD. Board-certified dermatologist and Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), recognized as a pioneer in cosmetic dermatology. 25+ years clinical research experience, honored with the Maison deNavarre award from the Society of Cosmetic Chemists for her contribution to cosmetic science.
  • Sekyoo Jeong, PhD. Director and CTO at Incospharm, Corp. Served as Assistant Professor, Department of Cosmetic Science, Seowon University, Korea and Adjunct Professor, Chungbuk National University College of Pharmacy. Expert in the development of new pharmaceutical and cosmetic active ingredients. Authored numerous publications on the treatment of various skin disorders.
  • Gabriella Baki, PhD, PharmD, MA. Associate Professor at University of Toledo College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences with a research focus on topical delivery for active ingredients, sensory testing, and sun protection, with over thirty publications in these areas. Actively involved in the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC) and current chair of the SCC NextGen Advisory Committee.
  • Greg Hillebrand, PhD. Associate Professor at University of Cincinnati who spent over 35 years as a scientist at major beauty brands like Procter & Gamble and Amway. Recognized as a thought leader in skin aging, photo-aging, and the skin microbiome and its role in skin health and disease with numerous scientific publications in these areas.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MANA Products

