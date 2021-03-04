MANA Products joins forces with Meiyume and RPG to create The Vertical Beauty Alliance

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MANA Products announces the formation of The Vertical Beauty Alliance, a collaborative partnership between MANA Products, Meiyume, and RPG.

"MANA Products has always been more than the typical contract manufacturer. Our innovative R&D organization is behind the growth of many of today's well-known skincare and color cosmetics brands," said Robert Jaegly, CEO of MANA Products.

"The Vertical Beauty Alliance adds to that competitive advantage by creating a single source for best-in-class packaging and expertise in retail experience joined with our development and manufacturing excellence and unprecedented speed-to-market on a global scale," he said.

MANA Products establishes The Vertical Beauty Alliance with guidance from Traub Capital

By combining the innovative R&D of MANA Products, Meiyume's best-in-class packaging, and RPG's expertise in retail and branded experience design, The Vertical Beauty Alliance provides product ideation, innovation, formulation, manufacturing, packaging, and in-store activation for brands across Europe, Asia and the US.

"The world is changing rapidly, and our industry needs to keep pace," emphasized Jaegly.

"The formation of The Vertical Beauty Alliance," he said, "will simplify everything and give new, emerging, and existing beauty brands access to the global resources of three industry powerhouses for formulation, design, packaging, production, manufacturing and display, and create a seamless pathway from ideation to on-shelf, across the entire supply chain."

The launch of The Vertical Beauty Alliance comes just months after MANA Products was acquired by Traub Capital in a deal that set the beauty maker's next phase of strategic growth in motion. And Traub was indeed instrumental in forming the Alliance. The global business development advisory and investment firm formed a vison for The Vertical Beauty Alliance, and once the acquisition was completed, Traub and MANA leadership moved quickly to solidify the right relationships and add value to the entire Alliance.

The right relationships help beauty brands succeed in a global marketplace

The Vertical Beauty Alliance maintains facilities and capabilities not only across continents, but across categories as well: skincare, makeup, hair care and fragrance. As The Vertical Beauty Alliance, MANA Products, Meiyume, and RPG have nine R&D labs, six manufacturing sites, and more than 10,000 beauty product blueprints in their two formulation libraries.

Meiyume operates beauty manufacturing facilities in five countries, providing product and retail solutions for brands spanning fragrance, skincare, and color cosmetics.

"Today's environment is an opportunity to find new ways to meet the demands of the consumer for today and tomorrow. I'm proud to join forces with MANA and RPG to expand their reach by leveraging our award-winning manufacturing facilities," said Gerard Raymond, President of Meiyume. "By complementing their US footprint with our Asian and European capabilities, we can demonstrate our shared commitment to creating seamless beauty solutions for our customers around the world," added Raymond.

RPG specializes in storytelling and design, with capabilities in beauty product development and branding, displays and fixtures, and construction of environments.

"RPG is excited to support The Vertical Beauty Alliance with best-in-class design and manufacturing," said Bruce E. Teitelbaum, CEO of RPG. "This partnership will allow us to create a cohesive customer experience from product to retail activation. Together, our disciplines will be aligned and synergized, poising us to successfully compete in all markets," said Teitelbaum. "The hybridization of our business models and disciplines makes us stronger and better to provide holistic services to both heritage and developing brands."

MANA is one of the world's leading partners for innovative ideation, development, and manufacturing of prestige branded beauty products. With four research and development laboratories and two production and manufacturing facilities, MANA brings together the passion, process, and people to define and lead the future of beauty. For over 45 years, MANA has developed groundbreaking color cosmetic, skin care, and hair care formulas for some of the world's most renowned beauty brands and globally recognized makeup artists.

Based in New York City since 1975, MANA was acquired by Traub Capital in September 2020. Traub has a celebrated legacy in prestige beauty and has brought their unrivaled experience, operational expertise, resources, and global network to MANA. Visit www.manaproducts.com.

Meiyume is a one-stop shop partner of product solutions for fragrance, skincare, and color cosmetics, and digital retail solutions such as interactive POS displays with data capture and insights for world-class brands, retailers, and direct marketers.

Operating award-winning manufacturing facilities in the United Kingdom, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, Meiyume delivers mixing, filling, and supply chain excellence around the world.

Meiyume believes in sharing knowledge and ideas to deliver transformative solutions for their customers around the world. Visit www.meiyume.com.

RPG designs, develops, and manufactures products, displays and environments. It's all about the product, and that's exactly where we start. At RPG, product development and merchandising are the first call to action. We create cohesive consumer experiences from ideation through activation. With headquarters in Manhattan and global manufacturing facilities, RPG delivers outstanding design and vertical supply chain services that elevate and reinforce the power of brands. Founded in 1991, RPG is widely recognized for our award-winning design and build of displays and environments. We also now deliver the highest standards in turnkey solutions, including trend forecasting, brand strategy, formulations, packaging, filling, and analytics. We create products and spaces that connect people, tell a story, communicate brand personalities, and evoke a mood.

Visit www.rpg57.com.

