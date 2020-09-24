Manage HR Magazine Names BCT Partners One of Top 10 Most Innovative Diversity and Inclusion Consulting Companies

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCT Partners is pleased to accept Manage HRs award as one of the top 10 most innovative D&I consulting firms. As Lawrence Hibbert, President and Managing Partner of BCT Partners states, "We are honored to be recognized at a time when D&I has never been more important. As a company that was founded 20 years ago on a mission to provide insights about diverse people that lead to equity, it's truly rewarding to be acknowledged for all our hard work."

BCT Partners Named One of Top 10 Most Innovative Diversity and Inclusion Consulting Companies by Manage HR

Although they have a long-standing history in developing successful organizational training programs to increase D&I, it has not stopped BCT from continuing to innovate. Whether it's launching a machine learning data analytics practice to increase successful outcomes of their initiatives or creating proprietary technology tools such as their Unconscious Bias VR program "Through my Eyes" with Red Fern, BCT Partners has always been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions that help them stay ahead of the curve.

In addition, BCT Partners has recently been approached by CEOs around the country who are asking for help in identifying and addressing systematic racism. As a result, they recently started a series called, CEO 2 CEO – The Path Forward. If not now, then when does race matter? Consisting of a video as well as virtual webinars featuring leaders from around the U.S., it has been designed to be a safe space for frank conversations that can help executives find real solutions.

As Damita Byrd, Senior Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at BCT Partners says, "I originally started working in collaboration with BCT Partners as part of a program called Redefine the Game Institute, a management level career advancement program designed for business professionals and community leaders. As a D&I professional who has spent my career building and implementing programs, I was very impressed with the unique approach that BCT was taking. As a result, I decided to come work with them to roll out their expanding D&I initiatives. BCT's leadership has the unique ability to combine their cutting-edge innovation with empathy and a passion to make the world more equitable which makes it a unique company."

About BCT Partners:

BCT Partners is a national consulting firm that works with government agencies, Fortune 500 corporations, nonprofits, and foundations. Their mission is to provide insights about diverse people that lead to equity. BCT has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms of 2020, Manage HR Magazine as one of the Top 10 Diversity and Inclusion Consulting/Service Companies and the Black Enterprise BE100 list as one of the nation's largest African American-owned businesses. You can learn more by visiting: www.BCTPartners.com .

