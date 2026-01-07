Manage Transitions of Care from Admissions to Post-Discharge with the Next-Generation of Olio

Olio, a leading healthcare software company, announces continued investment for Skilled Nursing Operators to support transitions of care by reducing referral leakage, optimizing occupancy, and elevating care quality.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olio, built specifically for the complexity of skilled nursing, is designed to serve as the connective infrastructure for seamless care transitions. Skilled Nursing Operators face tightening margins, evolving CMS regulations, and intensifying pressure from hospitals and payers, while relying on fragmented tools and manual processes that make it difficult to grow census, control staffing, and safeguard quality.

Admissions teams often begin their work buried in a flood of referral documentation. Olio utilizes AI-powered clinical document summarization to extract key information, including history, medications, allergies, comorbidities, and risk factors, consolidating it into a single workspace, tailored by and for you. Enabling admissions teams to reach a decision significantly faster and eliminate the document-driven bottlenecks that delay care and erode referral partner confidence.

Once a patient is admitted, the story shifts from "Should we accept?" to "Can we staff safely and efficiently across every facility?" Olio transforms census data into forward-looking visibility of occupancy over the coming days and weeks, revealing where dips, surges, and openings will impact top-line and margin performance. With that insight, operators can anticipate revenue at risk, plan strategically for census fluctuations, and begin to tune staffing to demand—setting the stage to reduce overtime, avoid costly overstaffing, and prevent margin-eroding understaffing.

As patients approach discharge, SNF teams can initiate and manage referrals to home health, hospice, and other post-acute providers, with Olio summarizing referral documents into a concise, structured output that enables post-acute teams to make faster, more confident decisions. Post-discharge follow-up and Safe Return workflows help identify changes in condition early and facilitate appropriate returns to skilled care, reducing avoidable hospital readmissions and improving performance on key quality and transition metrics.

Olio converts operational and clinical activity into actionable data, with a sharp focus on what drives growth and performance today. Operators gain a single, trusted view into referral acceptance and denial patterns, lead times from referral to decision, home health partner performance, payer mix, and workforce efficiency—enabling them to benchmark facilities, scale best practices, and intervene before issues escalate.

"This represents a turning point for skilled nursing operators," said Ben Forrest, CEO at Olio. "For too long, SNFs have been asked to deliver hospital-level performance with disjointed tools and limited data. Olio provides them with visibility and insights, enabling them to manage every transition and facility with confidence. Olio is the infrastructure for the next era of post-acute care."

"Our teams used to fight the same fires over and over again—chasing documents, reconciling referrals, and patching broken handoffs," said Erica Dewan Kelly, Sr. Vice President of Care Transitions at Ignite Medical Resorts. "Now Olio creates the process, so when we solve a problem once, it's designed out of the workflow and gone for good. That lets us grow our business while improving the quality and consistency of patient care—real progress that lasts."

Early adopters are already reporting faster admission decisions, stronger downstream referral networks, and measurable improvements in quality. Organizations interested in modernizing transitions of care and positioning themselves as preferred partners to hospitals and payers can learn more or request a demo at https://www.olio.health/ .

About Olio

Olio, a leading healthcare software company, makes complex care more organized, coordinated, and effective, improving patient outcomes by requiring mutual participation in processes that work. When providers work together seamlessly and effectively, people and populations get better. Learn more at https://www.olio.health/ .

