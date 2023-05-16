Manage Variability and Reuse Across all Product Representations with Aras Variant Management

Define product platforms while increasing quality, lowering cost, and shortening time-to-market

ANDOVER, Mass., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aras, which provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products, today announced the availability of the latest version of its Variant Management application which delivers capabilities designed to manage product platform variability on different product representation levels with full traceability and revision history. It enables designers of next generation products to manage complex product configurations across all engineering domains and organizational boundaries.

Product development expands from traditional mechanical engineering to true interdisciplinary systems engineering. The demand for more customer choices and innovative service offerings requires that companies adopt efficient ways to manage product variants. Defining and managing variants at every level of product representation is critical to controlling costs and staying competitive in today's market.

Aras Variant Management enables companies to establish a consistent approach to defining and managing variability as an essential element of their product strategy. It provides unprecedented flexibility to define product platforms and maximize module reuse while reducing cost of quality, lowering development cost, and shortening time-to-market. Using high-performing, functionally rich and intuitive user interfaces, engineering and business teams across the organization can easily define and validate product variability features, options and rules to configure specific product structures.

The application maintains separate data models for rules and for breakdown structures in any domain enabling reuse of both in a new context. This shortens development time of new variants, simplifies conflict resolutions of rules, and allows all domain-specific development teams to participate in the process.

"Product variant management used to be done using typical CPQ tools during the sales process, but product complexity driven by pervasive connectivity, increasing software content, and a high degree of customization is forcing OEMs to consider the basic tenets of variability management much earlier in the product lifecycle," said John Sperling, SVP of Product Management at Aras. "Aras Variant Management enables all engineering and business teams to participate in the context of their product representation level."

With Aras Variant Management, all variant definition information is maintained as part of the tool-agnostic product digital thread managed by the Aras platform. This ensures automatic traceability of variability drivers and results which enables an efficient process of maximizing reuse, incorporating new product features, and performing change impact analysis.

About Aras

Aras provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions that build business resilience. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, DENSO, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, and Nissan are using the platform to manage complex change and traceability. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

