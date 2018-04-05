Through these three easy steps, Workforce Management Solution clients will be able to save time, reduce delays and make sure they hire the right employee every time.

"While working with our clients, they asked us to expand our system so they could manage their workforce and assets within ComplyWorks," said Cal Fairbanks, CEO and president of ComplyWorks. "Today's launch is in response to those conversations and our focus to bring even more value to our clients."

Goodbye spreadsheets and manual processes. Like ComplyWorks' other solutions, our Workforce Management Solution empowers clients to ditch the clunky spreadsheets and processes and instead, work through an accessible cloud-based solution.

"Companies are always looking for a unique way to get ahead of their competition. With ComplyWorks they can do that and so much more. Our belief in providing valuable solutions to our clients has allowed us to continue to be successful and expand globally across many different industries."

About ComplyWorks

ComplyWorks is a global leader in compliance management. Since its inception in 2004, the company has expanded across Canada and globally, while retaining its focus on its clients. The company has continued to expand its offerings to cover the entire compliance lifecycle, from contractor management, through to workforce, worksite and payment.

For more information please visit: www.complyworks.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manage-your-workforce-with-less-time--complyworks-launches-its-workforce-management-solution-300624760.html

SOURCE ComplyWorks Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.complyworks.com

