ManageCasa Announces its Largest Software Release Yet; Now Poised to Capture the Mid-Market and Enterprise Property Management Markets Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ManageCasa, the leading intuitive, interactive and automated property management software for rental property managers, community associations and homeowner associations, today announced the largest software release in its history, taking a leap into the next evolution of all-in-one rental and community association management platforms.

Switch to a modern Property Management Software

This release builds upon the platform's already acclaimed UI/UX, with enhancements that position the company to capture a larger clientele, and better serve larger clients in the Mid-Market and Enterprise segments. It also improves functionality for the company's existing base of SMB customers, with a polished UI/UX that paves the way for an array of experiential enhancements in the near future.

Notable enhancements include improved in-app navigation, a modern dashboard for quicker insights and real-time data, and better integration with financials, resident communication, maintenance, and other management processes. The software's universal platform unlocks capabilities uniquely achievable through a combined approach catering to both rental and community association markets.

"While our clients have always loved our interface, we believe in continuously raising the bar. This update signifies our commitment to provide an impeccable user experience akin to that of industry giants like Google and Apple," said Peter Koch, CEO of ManageCasa. "Our new platform serves as the bedrock for the upcoming evolution of our software."

The software upgrade was recently well-received by larger rental property management companies at the NAA Apartmentalize in Atlanta and by Community Association Management Companies at CAI in Dallas. Looking ahead, ManageCasa is planning to roll out an array of new features, capabilities, and partnerships in the coming weeks and months, aligning with the company's vision to stay at the forefront of innovation in property management.

About ManageCasa

ManageCasa stands out as an industry leader offering intuitive, interactive and automated property management software for rental property managers, landlords, community association managers, and Homeowner Associations (HOAs). The company's user-friendly web and mobile platform streamlines property management operations, communication, finances, marketing, and leasing for landlords and property managers around the world. By making the most complex tasks simple and personal, ManageCasa is reimagining property management for the modern era. Please visit managecasa.com to learn more.

SOURCE ManageCasa Property Management Software