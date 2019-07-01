ManageCasa partners with Stripe; Announces launch of a payments platform for landlords and property managers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManageCasa, the leading intuitive, interactive and automated property management software for DIY landlords and property managers, today announced a partnership with Stripe, the leading platform for online payment processing, to launch a new digital payments solution for the property management industry.

Landlords and property managers will now be able to automate rent payments, other income charges and expense payments, and enjoy a fully-automated bookkeeping experience from end to end. The release announcement comes today in advance of Apartmentalize 2019 in Denver, the rental housing industry's largest event, where the company will demo the new product.

ManageCasa's payments solution is catered to the U.S. market, but the company is already in the process of building a product for international users as well, to be released later this year.

The payments launch also includes additional updates and improvements to ManageCasa's powerful property timeline: automated payments are posted to the ledger so property managers can stay on top of all aspects of their business without setting manual reminders.

Additionally, improvements have been made to ManageCasa's account configuration options, which now allow for more granular user roles and permissions. Property management companies can assign specific functions to team members such as maintenance managers or accountants, limiting their access to features unnecessary for their jobs.

"Sending and receiving payments has always been a challenge in our industry, often requiring lots of time and effort on the part of both property managers and tenants to meet in person to get rent and bills paid," said ManageCasa's CEO Peter Koch. "We're thrilled to provide an online solution that will allow payments to change hands securely in just a few clicks."

ManageCasa is the leading intuitive, interactive and automated property management software for DIY landlords and property managers. The company's easy-to-use digital platform streamlines communication, tenant onboarding, project management and finances for homeowners, landlords and property managers around the world. By making the most complicated property management tasks simple and personal, ManageCasa reimagines home and property management for the modern era. Please visit managecasa.com to learn more.

