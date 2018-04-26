Managed Care Pharmacy Leaders Are Honored at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy/AMCP Foundation Awards Dinner

"The individuals that we recognize each spring at our Awards Dinner exemplify the very best of our profession," says AMCP CEO Susan A. Cantrell, RPh, CAE. "They are the thought leaders and innovators who work tirelessly to improve the delivery of patient care for millions of Americans. These individuals also have given countless hours of their time and talents to advance the mission of AMCP, and they serve as an inspiration for all of our members."

The profession's highest honor is embodied in the AMCP Foundation Steven G. Avey Award, which recognizes sustained, exemplary and distinguished service to the profession of managed care pharmacy. Receiving the award this year is Kim A Caldwell, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy Professional Affairs at Humana Inc.

In addition to his many years at Humana, Caldwell is widely recognized for his work helping to lead the development and implementation of the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit. During 2004-2005, Kim served in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as Division Director of Clinical and Economic Performance in the Center for Beneficiary Choices. His other professional service includes more than 12 years on the Texas State Board of Pharmacy and two terms on the Texas Statewide Health Coordinating Council.

Other awards presented at the Annual Meeting are:

Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy (JMCP) Award for Excellence: Article from the JMCP October 2017 issue is titled, Using Performance-Based Risk-Sharing Arrangements to Address Uncertainty in Indication-Based Pricing. J Manag Care Spec Pharm. 2017; 23(1):1010-1015. Authors are: Kai Yeung, PharmD, PhD, Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, Seattle, and Pharmaceutical Outcomes Research and Policy Program, University of Washington, Seattle; Meng Li, ScM and Josh J. Carlson, PhD, MPH, Both of Pharmaceutical Outcomes Research and Policy Program, University of Washington School of Pharmacy, Seattle.

Experiential Education Preceptor Award: Recipient John Watkins, PharmD, MPH, BCPS, is Pharmacy Manager for Formulary Development at Premera Blue Cross, and an Affiliate Professor of Pharmacy at the University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Managed Care Pharmacy Residency Director/Preceptor Award: Recipient Marnie Wickizer, PharmD, is the Residency Program Director at Navitus Health Solutions.

New Practitioner Award: Recipient Jasmine Knight, PharmD, MS, is an Assistant Director in Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research at Xcenda.

Grassroots Advocacy Award: Recipient Penny Surratt, RN, MBA, is Senior Director of Trade Relations at ReCept Healthcare Services. And recipient Katherine (Kat) Wolf Khachatourian, PharmD, MBA, is Vice President of Pharmacy Services, Strategy and Delegation Oversight for Qualchoice Health Plan Services, Inc.

Individual Contribution Award: Recipient Laurie Wesolowicz, PharmD, FAMCP, is Vice President of Clinical Programs and Services with Archimedes.

Spirit of Volunteerism Award: Recipient Jennifer Graff, PharmD, is Vice President of Comparative Effectiveness Research at the National Pharmaceutical Council.

Distinguished Service Award: Recipient Dana McCormick, is Regional Account Executive at Sanofi.

Fellows of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy: Recipient Sherry Andes, PharmD, RPh, is a Senior Managed Markets and Health Outcomes Liaison for the East region at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. Recipient Lynn Nishida, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy Services at Solid Benefit Guidance. Recipient Iris Tam, PharmD, is Director and Head of Outcomes Research & Quality of Care at Achaogen, Inc.

About AMCP

The Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) is the nation's leading professional association dedicated to increasing patient access to affordable medicines, improving health outcomes and ensuring the wise use of health care dollars. Through evidence- and value-based strategies and practices, the Academy's 8,000 pharmacists, physicians, nurses and other practitioners manage medication therapies for the 270 million Americans served by health plans, pharmacy benefit management firms, emerging care models and government. www.amcp.org.

About the AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). It exists to advance collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. Visit www.amcpfoundation.org.

