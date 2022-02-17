Managed File Transfer Software Market to Grow by USD 841.22 mn | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Managed File Transfer Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Managed File Transfer Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By geography, the managed file transfer software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

By organization, the managed file transfer software market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprise segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in the adoption of MFT by large enterprises to schedule and secure file transfers, as well as to gain insight into how their employees interact with that data.

Managed File Transfer Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, the managed file transfer software market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Axway Software SA, Broadcom Inc., Coviant Software LLC, HelpSystems, International Business Machines Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., and Wipro Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Axway Software SA - The company offers solutions for managed file transfer software that provides a secure, reliable, and easy-to-manage solution for transferring data between people, partners, businesses, and applications, under the brand name of AXWAY.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers solutions for managed file transfer software that helps to maintain data integrity throughout the processing environment while supporting enterprise security standards with robust data encryption and auditing capabilities, under the brand name of CA XCOM.

Coviant Software LLC - The company offers solutions for managed file transfer software that are easy to use, especially for non-technical staff, so one can leverage more resources to manage the transfer of files, under the brand name of Coviant.

Managed File Transfer Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist managed file transfer software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the managed file transfer software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the managed file transfer software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of managed file transfer software market vendors

Managed File Transfer Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 841.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axway Software SA, Broadcom Inc., Coviant Software LLC, HelpSystems, International Business Machines Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Organization

Market segments

Comparison by Organization

Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

SMEs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Organization

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Axway Software SA

Broadcom Inc.

Coviant Software LLC

HelpSystems

International Business Machines Corp.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Software AG

TIBCO Software Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

