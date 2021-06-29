Managed Infrastructure Services Leader Hires Cloud Executives to Support Market Growth

"Our dedicated private cloud services deliver high quality expertise and infrastructure" said Steve Empie, CEO of Enzu. Tweet this

Derren Offutt announced as Vice President of Global Sales. Eric Silva has been named as Enzu's Director of Global Marketing. Both executives are veterans of the cloud industry.

"Derren and Eric have deep knowledge of managed infrastructure services and share our unwavering commitment to our customers and talented employees," said Steve Empie, Enzu Chief Executive Officer on June 29.



Offutt is a sales veteran of more than three decades building startups in the technology industry.

Before joining Enzu, Derren contributed to several companies achieving successful IPO or acquisition; SuccessFactors, Serena, StarBase, Ignite, and Jamf.

He leads high-performing teams that simplify complex digital transformation initiatives with creative cloud-based services.

Silva has held leadership roles in both IT and marketing.

He operated FinTech for State Street Bank, Bank of America, Fidelity Investments and Putnam Investments.

Most recently he held marketing leadership roles at EMC, IBM and Hitachi.

"The global pandemic has put great strain on IT organizations around the world. Our dedicated private cloud services deliver high quality expertise and infrastructure from a single source. We make it easy to do business, especially for mid-size companies. Bringing on Derren and Eric will enable us to accelerate our ability to help more customers as they manage their way out of this pandemic." said Steve Empie, CEO of Enzu.

