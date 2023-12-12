Managed IT, Cybersecurity Leader Anatomy IT Selects Amendola for Strategic PR Services

Award-winning, full-service health IT agency to help educate hospitals, physicians'

practices on using technology to deliver exceptional patient care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With cybersecurity attacks keeping healthcare CIOs up at night, Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, is pleased to announce that Anatomy IT has selected the firm for strategic PR services. Amendola will promote Anatomy IT's important role guiding healthcare organizations in the use of technology and cybersecurity solutions.

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive PR plan to demonstrate Anatomy IT's industry-leading technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

"Amendola came highly recommended to us for its unrivaled healthcare and health IT PR knowledge, bench strength and media relationships," Anatomy IT CEO Frank Forte said. "They hit the ground running and have already delivered amazing results. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

Agency CEO Jodi Amendola said: "Anatomy IT enables mid-size healthcare organizations to realize the same information technology efficiency and scalability benefits as large healthcare systems at a fraction of the cost. We are excited to promote its important initiatives and differentiators to the marketplace to showcase Anatomy IT's unrivaled healthcare IT and cybersecurity expertise that enable healthcare providers of all sizes to deliver exceptional patient care."

Anatomy IT has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and innovate with its comprehensive platform, including managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, value-based care services, HIPAA compliance, and strategic IT planning. Recently, Anatomy IT was recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 2023.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content, and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Anatomy IT

Anatomy IT helps healthcare providers deliver exceptional patient care through technology and cybersecurity solutions. With 30+ years of experience, we understand healthcare organizations' unique risks, opportunities, and challenges. Anatomy IT is one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare IT companies, partnering with over 1,750 clients serving 38,000 healthcare staff nationwide, including ASCs, physician groups, and hospitals.

Media Contact: Marcia G. Rhodes for Amendola, mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE Amendola Communications