Managed IT Security Services Firm CSAM Joins EisnerAmper

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies show that 2,600 computer records are stolen every minute and the average time to identify a cyber-breach is 196 days—all at a cost of $2 trillion annually to businesses. Due to the widespread need and high stakes involved, EisnerAmper LLP announces that leading managed IT security services firm CSAM Marketing, Inc. (d/b/a Computer Systems and Methods) has joined EisnerAmper LLP.

Founded in 1984 and with locations across the NY/NJ metropolitan area, CSAM provides:

Managed IT Services – Network/server management, disaster recovery

Security Services – Monitoring network, endpoint security, virtual CISO

IT Solutions – Strategic IT planning, cloud system design and migration

CSAM's leadership team and IT engineers have become part of EisnerAmper's Process, Risk & Technology Solutions (PRTS).

"Prior to this, we specialized in identifying, measuring and monitoring a client's cybersecurity risks. Now, with the technology and talent of CSAM, we can also provide real-time remediation services," said Jerry Ravi, EisnerAmper Partner and PRTS Practice Leader. "This exciting, strategic move is at the core of our philosophy of bringing technology-enabled services and solutions to clients of all niches, sizes and growth stages."

CSAM's technology partners include such leading companies as AWS, Microsoft, Datto, Lenovo and others. Rahul Mahna (CSAM Managing Partner and who joins EisnerAmper as a PRTS managing director) pioneered the FiR$T Look program that can effectively measure a client's security risk along with the related financial risk.

"With EisnerAmper being a long-time leader in mitigating business risk and CSAM an innovator in risk-based technology solutions, this is the perfect union—particularly as the distinction between business advisory and cybersecurity services continues to shrink," said Mahna. "This will enable us to take a more proactive client approach, especially considering the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and machine learning, in servicing clients' evolving risk-mitigation needs."

About EisnerAmper LLP

EisnerAmper LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world, is a premier accounting and business advisory services firm. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting and tax services; valuation, due diligence, internal audit and risk management, litigation consulting and forensic accounting; as well as technology, compliance and regulatory, operational consulting and other professional services to a broad range of clients, including services to more than 200 public companies. The firm features 180 partners and principals and 1,500 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

