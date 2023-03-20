Managed IT Services Provider Biz Technology Solutions Enters Into Partnership With New Charter Technologies

Southeast-based Solutions and Services Company Joins New Charter Fold

DENVER, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, recently announced the partnership of Biz Technology Solutions, Inc. (BTS), a managed IT provider based in Mooresville, North Carolina. Biz Technology offers business-critical services including technology consulting, implementation of enterprise-grade information technology, custom software development and manage IT services throughout the Southeast.

For Mike Chouffani, president, Biz Technology Solutions, the partnership highlights the company's desire to provide more expert services and gain access to more expertise. The ultimate goal? Being able to better serve customers.

"Time is money for our clients, and when something is not going well, we in the technology business need to have the ability to dispatch quickly no matter the client's location," said Chouffani. "Joining New Charter is a big plus for our clients in that regard."

Chouffani and the Biz Tech team will also have more funds to invest in new technologies, access to the highest standard of compliance, the ability to hire talent quickly, and to scale.

"We are technologists, and we want to focus on that," Chouffani adds. "New Charter will be an extension of us that will bolster our business, while simultaneously allowing us to preserve our company culture and our brand. Bottom line, this partnership will help accelerate our growth and really allow us to better serve our clients across the nation."

New Charter Technologies CEO, Mitch Morgan, is thrilled to welcome Biz Technology Solutions into the fold.

"We are excited to join forces with Mike, Reda and the Biz Technology Solutions team," said Morgan. "Biz Tech brings a broad set of capabilities to our platform. In addition to having a solid local managed services presence, the company has a variety of enhanced services capabilities that we will be able to take across our growing platform."

Biz Technology Solutions will remain headquartered in Mooresville and will continue to be led by the same leadership team.

