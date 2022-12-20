Managed Learning Services Market to Expand at 5.4% CAGR during Forecast Period, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Greater emphasis on filling skill gaps is projected to support the market growth of the managed learning services industry

Increase in need for optimization of training and development processes is expected to drive the market value of managed learning services

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global managed learning services market was worth US$ 372.9 Bn in 2021. According to the TMR market research study, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031, reaching a value of US$ 624.1 Bn by 2031. Increase in emphasis on filling skills shortages is likely to drive growth of the global managed learning services market during the forecast period. Managed learning services aid in bridging the skills gap in the post-industrial and digital modern economies. Managed learning services outsourcing is growing in popularity across the globe as companies strive to offer the full range of learning and development (L&D) services in order to attain operational excellence.

Growth in the BFSI sector is anticipated to boost market value of managed learning services. As new technologies are consistently employed to improve client experience, managed learning services are frequently employed in banking and financial institutions. As a result, market participants stand to benefit financially from the spike in demand for training management services as well as digital skills. Service providers are concentrating on expanding and strengthening their presence across various industrial verticals in order to boost their market share for managed learning services in the next few years.

The managed learning services approach is tailored to fit the financial limitations of businesses. By simplifying training processes, it improves business impact, increases training effectiveness, and lowers costs. Thorough learning analysis is used to identify the best learning solutions required to boost corporate performance. Research-driven and application-focused learning are more prevalent in customized learning. A broad range of expertise is offered through managed learning services, which also helps organizations reduce training expenditures by 15% to 20%. These benefits are expected to drive market development of the global industry in the near future.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82256

Global Managed Learning Services Market: Growth Opportunities

Rise in remote working and demand for online education are anticipated to have an impact on managed learning services in the future. The transition to remote learning has disrupted the learning and development (L&D) industry. It has made it necessary to create fresh approaches to the changing learning environment. Managed learning services that incorporate cutting-edge technology and digital platforms can aid in closing the skills gap. These factors are expected to drive industry growth in the next few years.

Managed learning services ensure that the resources required to create top-notch training materials are always available, expediting the entire training and development process. Managed learning service providers offer a broad range of services and knowledge in a number of training and development disciplines. Managed learning services are being used by businesses to revamp their training outsourcing methods, which is expected to drive market demand in the near future.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82256<ype=S

Global Managed Learning Services Market: Regional Landscape

North America is predicted to lead the global managed learning services market from 2022 through 2031, as per a recent market forecast by TMR. The region accounted for a considerable share of the global industry. Growth of the L&D industry in North America is driven by the presence of numerous significant managed learning service providers and growth in utilization of highly advanced technologies.

is predicted to lead the global managed learning services market from 2022 through 2031, as per a recent market forecast by TMR. The region accounted for a considerable share of the global industry. Growth of the L&D industry in is driven by the presence of numerous significant managed learning service providers and growth in utilization of highly advanced technologies. The managed learning services market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand owing to a rise in use of learning and development services across a number of business verticals.

Global Managed Learning Services Market: Key Players

Learning Tree International, Inc.

The City & Guilds Group

GP Strategies Corporation

MPS Interactive Systems Limited

Infopro Learning, Inc.

The Training Associates Corporation

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=82256

Global Managed Learning Services Market: Segmentation

Services

External Training Sourcing

L&D Administration

Others

Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Delivery Mode

Online

Offline

Blended

Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

It and Telecom Research Reports

eGRC (Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance) Market Share from 2022 - 2031

Global Industrial Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Growth Report 2031

Non-terrestrial IoT Gateway Hardware and Software Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Market Share from 2022 - 2031

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Mainframe Modernization Services Market Growth Report 2031

Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Growth Report 2031

Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market Share from 2022 - 2031

Chatbot Market Share from 2022 - 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research