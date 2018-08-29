Managed Methods Partners With Cylance for Enhanced Endpoint Protection for Cloud Applications

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Methods Inc., the leader in API-based cloud application security solutions, today announced a product partnership with Cylance, the global provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions. The partnership will enhance Managed Methods' Cloud Access Monitor CASB solution with the additional benefit of Cylance's AI-driven threat detection to proactively prevent advanced persistent threats and malware in cloud applications.

The use of cloud applications, including Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365, has become nearly ubiquitous in organizations of all sizes and as a result, threats from malware and phishing attacks are increasing in scale and complexity. Cylance's AI-based threat detection adds enhanced protection against advanced threats often missed by traditional anti-virus technology. By leveraging the new integrated Managed Methods and Cylance solution, organizations can better protect their cloud applications and gain greater visibility and control.

"Advanced threats and malware are continually evolving to be much more difficult to detect," said Charlie Sander, CEO of Managed Methods. "With Cylance's powerful AI-based malware detection combined with Managed Methods' cloud-native CASB, we can offer customers the ability to not just detect but to prevent malware penetration of customer data, cloud assets and their business."

"We are excited that Managed Methods has selected Cylance to provide their customers with our AI-based prevention technology," said Ryan Permeth, founder and chief scientist at Cylance. "Our AI-based security technology, coupled with our prevention-first approach to cybersecurity, has permanently reinvented how businesses address endpoint security today."

About Managed Methods



Managed Methods offers the most efficient way to gain visibility into how data is stored, accessed and shared in popular cloud applications, including Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, OneDrive and Sharepoint, as well as to secure cloud-based email. ManagedMethods is the industry's only Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) that can be deployed in minutes with no special training and with no impact on users or networks. Learn more at managedmethods.com.

About Cylance Inc.



Cylance is the first company to apply artificial intelligence, algorithmic science and machine learning to cybersecurity to prevent the most advanced security threats in the world. Built on a breakthrough predictive analysis process, the Cylance AI Platform serves as a foundation for innovative, AI-driven security products to address critical attack vectors. The company's flagship product, CylancePROTECT, quickly and accurately identifies what is benign and what is a threat, and prevents malicious code from ever executing on a targeted system. By coupling advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence with a unique understanding of an attacker's mentality, Cylance provides technology and services that are truly predictive and preventive against the most advanced threats. For more information, visit www.cylance.com.

SOURCE Managed Methods Inc.

Related Links

http://managedmethods.com

