Managed Print Services Market by Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Managed print services are services offered by an external provider to manage or optimize a company's document output. The main components provided are needs assessment, selective or general replacement of hardware, and the service, parts, and supplies needed to operate the new or existing hardware. The provider also tracks how the printer, copier, fax, and MFP fleet is being used, the problems, and the user's satisfaction. Managed Print Services (MPS) help the organizations to save costs, ease printer maintenance, provide control on printer resources, and provide insights on printer utilization.

Rise in adoption of big data solutions, initiatives to decrease paper wastage in the workplace, reduced cost of operation, improved productivity and flexibility to match custom requirements and surge in information security are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, new and strategic partnerships & agreements and recurring cost act as major deterrents to the market growth. Furthermore, increase in print security spending and rise in adoption of cloud MPS is believed to create significant demand for the managed print services market.



The global managed print services market is segmented based on type, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of type, the market is categorized into print management, device management, discovery and design, and document imaging. Based on deployment mode, it is bifurcated into hybrid cloud and on premise. Based on organization size, it is classified into large enterprises, medium enterprises and small enterprises. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, government,

healthcare, education, industrial manufacturing, retail, food & beverages, IT & telecom and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global managed print services market is dominated by Xerox, HP Inc., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Lexmark International, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Canon Inc., Kyocera Document Solutions, Sharp Electronics, Toshiba, and ARC Document Solutions.





KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global managed print services market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global managed print services industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global managed print services market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY TYPE

• Print Management

• Device Management

• Discovery and Design

• Document Imaging



BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

• Hybrid Cloud

• On-Premise



BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• Large Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

• Small Enterprises



BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Education

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Retail

• Food & Beverages

• IT & Telecom

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada



• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Singapore

o Rest of APAC



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Xerox

• HP Inc.

• Ricoh Company, Ltd.

• Lexmark International, Inc.

• Konica Minolta, Inc.

• Canon Inc.

• Kyocera Document Solutions

• Sharp Electronics

• Toshiba

• ARC Document Solutions.



