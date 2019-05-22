Managed Print Services Market Growth Outlook and Opportunities 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Managed Print Services Market research offers a comprehensive analysis of changing industry dynamics, leading manufacturers, competitive landscape, and key segments. The study presents market definition and scope, key findings, top investment pockets, and top winning strategies in the industry during the forecast period. In addition, it provides Porter's Five Forces model, which demonstrates the potency of buyers and suppliers functioning in the market. The study also offers recent R&D activities, key drivers, current market status, and recent advancements in the industry. The research is a helpful source of information for stakeholders, market players, investors, and new entrants to devise unique strategies for growth and take significant steps to obtain a dominant position in the global market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global managed print services market. The market is categorized based on type, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the report classifies the market into device management, print management, discovery and design, print management, and document imaging. Based on deployment mode, it is bifurcated into hybrid cloud and on premise cloud. The report sub-segments the organization size into large enterprises, medium enterprises, and small enterprises. In terms of industry vertical, the study classifies the market into BFSI, government, healthcare, education, industrial manufacturing, retail, food & beverages, IT & telecom, and others. Regionally, the market is explored across LAMEA, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. In addition, countries from each region are studied in the report. The research offers a detailed analysis on market forecasts for each region for the forecast period.

The research delivers an in-depth analysis of major market players active in the industry. The leading market players operating in the industry include Ricoh Company, Xerox, HP Inc., Ltd., ARC Document Solutions Lexmark International, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Kyocera Document Solutions, Sharp Electronics, Toshiba, and Canon Inc. Furthermore, the study offers recent developments by each player in the market. Comprehensive analysis of market share and growth rate of each application is offered for the forecast period.

The report discusses the factors driving the growth of the global managed print services market. The key drivers include growing acceptance for big data solutions, surge in information security, initiatives to reduce paper wastage in the workplace, improvement in productivity and flexibility to match customized requirements, and reduction in the operational cost. In addition, increasing importance for print security and rising adoption of cloud managed print services are expected to create substantial demand for the managed print services market.

The report is prepared based on in-depth analysis of the market by the professionals. Additionally, it offers insights that are helpful for market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders to gain a competitive edge and sustain a leading position in the global managed print services industry.

