Managed print services market size to grow by USD 6,991.94 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global managed print services market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,991.94 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Global managed print services market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Managed Print Services Market 2023-2027

ARC Document Solutions Inc. - The company offers managed print services such as print management software Abacus.

Brother Industries Ltd. - The company offers managed print services, namely Brother Managed Print Services.

Canon Inc. - The company offers managed print services through Canon MPS.

Exela Technologies Inc. - The company offers managed print services such as onsite and offsite print management.

Vendor landscape –

The global managed print services market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and regional managed printing service providers. A few prominent service providers that offer managed print services in the market are ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., EuroForm AS, Exela Technologies Inc., Flex Technology Group, HP Development Co. LP, Konica Minolta Inc., Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Novatech, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., Vereco Inc., WBM Technologies Inc., Xerox Holdings Corp., YS Soft Corp AS, and Brother Industries Ltd. and others.

The global managed print services market is evolving. There are significant growth opportunities for digital magazines in this market, especially in developing countries of APAC and MEA. Hence, managed print service providers are trying to reach out to new customers to increase their market share. Service providers must sustain the high competition in the market in terms of pricing to gain more market share. International service providers are forming strategic alliances and product launches to enhance their offerings and expand their customer base.

Global managed print services market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global managed print services market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, deployment (cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid) and platforms (large enterprises and SMEs).

The cloud-based segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. In cloud-based MPS deployment, the printer software and files are hosted externally. This enables enterprises to access printer software and file software through a cloud network, which reduces the need for hardware and software. Globalization and expanding geographical presence of end-users operating in the IT, BFSI, and retail sectors are increasing the adoption of cloud-based MPS.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global managed print services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global managed print services market.

Europe is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. However, in 2022, North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue, and the region is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the presence of a large number of enterprises from the BFSI, IT, healthcare, education, and other sectors.

Global managed print services market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The need for the reduction of hardware and consumables costs is notably driving the market growth. MPS is a professional service offered by external service providers to optimize print and document output. It helps organizations manage print devices such as printers, fax machines, copiers, and multifunction devices. In addition, MPS enables organizations to set up cost-effective and well-managed imaging and printing networks. Some of the advantages of using MPS include hardware maintenance and reduction in workflow bottlenecks. Such factors will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among market participants are key trends in the market. As competition between the existing vendors is intense, vendors are opting for strategic partnerships and acquisitions with market participants such as software, technology, and platform providers. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions help vendors in product development, geographical expansion, and access to technological expertise. They also enable vendors to explore areas of new opportunities for their products and services and generate revenue through the sales of their products and services to a wide customer base. Thus, the rising number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions between vendors and market participants is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global MPS market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The increasing use of digital media is challenging market growth. Many organizations are implementing different strategies to reduce operational costs. However, the cost associated with paper operations is much higher than the actual purchasing cost of paper. Therefore, enterprises encourage employees to print documents only when necessary. In addition, enterprises have started sharing digital reports, which are more efficient and reduce the use of paper. Such factors will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this managed print services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the managed print services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the managed print services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the managed print services market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of managed print services market vendors

The security printing market size is expected to increase by USD 5.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%. The report extensively covers security printing market segmentation by end-user (banking and financial sector, government sector, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The photo printing market size is expected to increase by USD 16.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.08%. This report extensively covers photo printing market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Managed Print Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,991.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., EuroForm AS, Exela Technologies Inc., Flex Technology Group, HP Development Co. LP, Konica Minolta Inc., Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Novatech, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., Vereco Inc., WBM Technologies Inc., Xerox Holdings Corp., YS Soft Corp AS, and Brother Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

